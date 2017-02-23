SaltBox

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Thursday, February 23, 2017

LISTEN TO THIS: Aquakultre's "Wife Tonight"

Smooth Friday night plans

Posted By on Thu, Feb 23, 2017 at 9:30 AM

JULIA HUTT
  • Julia Hutt


In advance of Friday's show at Warriors Gym (451 Windmill Road, 8pm, with Hussles Music, DJ R$ $mooth, Corey Writes, MAJE, Tandra, J Jigga and more) chill your butt and romance your special bunny with Aquakultre’s “Wife Tonight.”

Aquakultre (AKA Lance Sampson) calls the song: "just a little single I was rocking with at the time." It's hot and romantic, giving off that feeling "of that first date, or that first encounter of another, and instantly feeling something you haven’t felt. And willing to go that extra mile to show that."

If you can't make it this Friday Aquakultre is performing Monday, March 27 at the Wardroom (Arts and Administration Building, University of King's College, 6350 Coburg Road) with Vulva Culture and Chudi Harris. Look for his upcoming EP, Water Temple, coming this spring.


click to enlarge 16830876_1249544145127759_4715375903857450000_n.jpg

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Events

  • Real Reckon Real Feat. Hussles, DJ R$ $mooth (DJ)

    • Fri., Feb. 24, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. $10-$20

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Remember, it's entirely possible to disagree without spiralling into a thread of negativity and personal attacks. We have the right to remove (and you have the right to report) any comments that go against our policy.

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 39
February 23, 2017

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2017 Coast Publishing Ltd.