Thursday, February 23, 2017
LISTEN TO THIS: Aquakultre's "Wife Tonight"
Smooth Friday night plans
Posted
By Stephanie Johns
on Thu, Feb 23, 2017 at 9:30 AM
In advance of Friday's show at Warriors Gym (451 Windmill Road, 8pm, with Hussles Music, DJ R$ $mooth, Corey Writes, MAJE, Tandra, J Jigga
and more) chill your butt and romance your special bunny with Aquakultre
’s “Wife Tonight.”
Aquakultre (AKA Lance Sampson) calls the song: "just a little single I was rocking with at the time." It's hot and romantic, giving off that feeling "of that first date, or that first encounter of another, and instantly feeling something you haven’t felt. And willing to go that extra mile to show that."
If you can't make it this Friday Aquakultre is performing Monday, March 27 at the Wardroom (Arts and Administration Building, University of King's College, 6350 Coburg Road) with Vulva Culture
and Chudi Harris
. Look for his upcoming EP, Water Temple
, coming this spring.
click to enlarge
Tags: Aquakultre, Warriors Gym, Halifax music, Hussles, DJ R$ $mooth, Corey Writes, MAJE, Tandra, J Jigga, Image