LISTEN TO THIS: Aquakultre's "Wife Tonight"

Julia Hutt

In advance of Friday's show at Warriors Gym (451 Windmill Road, 8pm, withand more) chill your butt and romance your special bunny with Aquakultre ’s “Wife Tonight.”Aquakultre (AKA Lance Sampson) calls the song: "just a little single I was rocking with at the time." It's hot and romantic, giving off that feeling "of that first date, or that first encounter of another, and instantly feeling something you haven’t felt. And willing to go that extra mile to show that."If you can't make it this Friday Aquakultre is performing Monday, March 27 at the Wardroom (Arts and Administration Building, University of King's College, 6350 Coburg Road) withand. Look for his upcoming EP,, coming this spring.