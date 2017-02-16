Ten super-sweet weekend picks

10
The Princess Show
Thursday // Friday // Saturday
If you missed this Fringe Fest hit about a bearded princess with candy-hued-hair, this is your chance to get lost in its rich anime-influenced world.
9
Abstract: Selected Works
Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday
Atlantic Canadian abstract titan Romeo Savoie holds a retrospective of his paint-flecked, Buddhist-inspired works.
8
Good Robot's Tournament of Broken Hearts
Saturday
This is the inaugural running of the brewery's curling tourney with a "half-hearted Valentine's Day theme"—#commitmentissues.
7
Symphony in Space w/Chris Hadfield
Saturday // Sunday
An out-of-this-world experience, this show sees astronaut Hadfield docking with Symphony Nova Scotia for a fun program of space-tinged tunes (think David Bowie's Space Oddity).
6
Lift Every Voice: A Musical Showcase
Thursday
Universal Soul, Owen “Sound” Lee, Sanctified Brothers, Lorraine Novelee Buchan and Chudi Harris-Eze celebrate African Heritage Month in genres ranging from hip hop to gospel.
5
Twin Peaks screening
Friday
Keep the fire burning, one log at a time, with this binge-session of the ‘90s cult classic.
4
High Heel Awards
Saturday
A celebration of the year's best in drag, this evening sees queens Eureka Love, Rouge Fatale and Farrah Moan talk costumes, lip syncing and comedy.
3
Dream catcher workshop
Sunday
Build your own dream catcher while learning the history and significance of the feathered-and-beaded orbs.
2
Fabric of our DNA
Friday
A fashionable evening put on by Soli-productions and MSVU’s Africentric Support Group, this year's event features clothes from designers Wafa Ouzri, Selasie Tagboto and Toria Aidoo.
1
Radio Cafe—Return to Form
Thursday
Shiver me airwaves! Local pirate radio returns to your Halifax dial for a night of fun. Tune in from home or head to 2527 Windsor Street for food, friends and maybe even some time behind the mic.