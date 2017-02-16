Ten super-sweet weekend picks

10

The Princess Show

Thursday // Friday // Saturday

If you missed this Fringe Fest hit about a bearded princess with candy-hued-hair, this is your chance to get lost in its rich anime-influenced world.

9

Abstract: Selected Works

Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday

Atlantic Canadian abstract titan Romeo Savoie holds a retrospective of his paint-flecked, Buddhist-inspired works.

click to enlarge Stoo Metz and Hilary Lanfrey photo

The queens of drag crown the year's best at the High Heel Awards (see 4).

8

Good Robot's Tournament of Broken Hearts

Saturday

This is the inaugural running of the brewery's curling tourney with a "half-hearted Valentine's Day theme"—#commitmentissues.

7

Symphony in Space w/Chris Hadfield

Saturday // Sunday

An out-of-this-world experience, this show sees astronaut Hadfield docking with Symphony Nova Scotia for a fun program of space-tinged tunes (think David Bowie's Space Oddity).

6

Lift Every Voice: A Musical Showcase

Thursday

Universal Soul, Owen “Sound” Lee, Sanctified Brothers, Lorraine Novelee Buchan and Chudi Harris-Eze celebrate African Heritage Month in genres ranging from hip hop to gospel.

click to enlarge Romeo Savoie

Studio 21 hosts a retrospective of Acadian abstract artist Romeo Savoie's zen meditations.

5

Twin Peaks screening

Friday

Keep the fire burning, one log at a time, with this binge-session of the ‘90s cult classic.

4

High Heel Awards

Saturday

A celebration of the year's best in drag, this evening sees queens Eureka Love, Rouge Fatale and Farrah Moan talk costumes, lip syncing and comedy.

3

Dream catcher workshop

Sunday

Build your own dream catcher while learning the history and significance of the feathered-and-beaded orbs.

2

Fabric of our DNA

Friday

A fashionable evening put on by Soli-productions and MSVU’s Africentric Support Group, this year's event features clothes from designers Wafa Ouzri, Selasie Tagboto and Toria Aidoo.

1

Radio Cafe—Return to Form

Thursday

Shiver me airwaves! Local pirate radio returns to your Halifax dial for a night of fun. Tune in from home or head to 2527 Windsor Street for food, friends and maybe even some time behind the mic.