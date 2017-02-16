SaltBox

The Scene

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Ten super-sweet weekend picks

Pie-fuelled TV binges, dream catcher DIYs and the drag queen of the year.

Posted By on Thu, Feb 16, 2017 at 10:55 AM

10
The Princess Show
Thursday // Friday // Saturday
 If you missed this Fringe Fest hit about a bearded princess with candy-hued-hair, this is your chance to get lost in its rich anime-influenced world.

9
Abstract: Selected Works
Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday
 Atlantic Canadian abstract titan Romeo Savoie holds a retrospective of his paint-flecked, Buddhist-inspired works.

The queens of drag crown the year's best at the High Heel Awards (see 4).
  • Stoo Metz and Hilary Lanfrey photo
  • The queens of drag crown the year's best at the High Heel Awards (see 4).

8
Good Robot's Tournament of Broken Hearts
Saturday
 This is the inaugural running of the brewery's curling tourney with a "half-hearted Valentine's Day theme"—#commitmentissues.

7
Symphony in Space w/Chris Hadfield
Saturday // Sunday
An out-of-this-world experience, this show sees astronaut Hadfield docking with Symphony Nova Scotia for a fun program of space-tinged tunes (think David Bowie's Space Oddity).

6
Lift Every Voice: A Musical Showcase
Thursday
 Universal Soul, Owen “Sound” Lee, Sanctified Brothers, Lorraine Novelee Buchan and Chudi Harris-Eze celebrate African Heritage Month in genres ranging from hip hop to gospel.

Studio 21 hosts a retrospective of Acadian abstract artist Romeo Savoie's zen meditations.
  • Romeo Savoie
  • Studio 21 hosts a retrospective of Acadian abstract artist Romeo Savoie's zen meditations.

5
Twin Peaks screening
Friday
 Keep the fire burning, one log at a time, with this binge-session of the ‘90s cult classic.

4
High Heel Awards
Saturday
 A celebration of the year's best in drag, this evening sees queens Eureka Love, Rouge Fatale and Farrah Moan talk costumes, lip syncing and comedy.

3
Dream catcher workshop
Sunday
 Build your own dream catcher while learning the history and significance of the feathered-and-beaded orbs.

2
Fabric of our DNA
Friday
A fashionable evening put on by Soli-productions and MSVU’s Africentric Support Group, this year's event features clothes from designers Wafa Ouzri, Selasie Tagboto and Toria Aidoo.

1
Radio Cafe—Return to Form
Thursday
 Shiver me airwaves! Local pirate radio returns to your Halifax dial for a night of fun. Tune in from home or head to 2527 Windsor Street for food, friends and maybe even some time behind the mic.

