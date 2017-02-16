SaltBox

The Scene

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Concert Announcement Good Charlotte announce Halifax concert

The early-aughts time warp continues.

Posted By on Thu, Feb 16, 2017 at 2:07 PM

SUBMITTED BY SONIC CONCERTS
  • Submitted by sonic concerts
Guys, seriously, what year is it?

Good Charlotte is the latest early-aughts band to hit town with a big ticket show, taking over the Casino Saturday, April 22. (For those keeping track, their peers Billy Talent are coming to town in March and Simple Plan rocked the Scotiabank Centre last fall).

Yep, the times may be a-changin’ but Canadian power-pop-infused rock is out to prove its staying power, it seems.

Fans certainly won’t be complaining as Good Charlotte’s late 2016 disc, Youth Authority, provides an ample case for not growing up (or, at least, not growing old).

Whatever, just start sliding into your skinny jeans now and you’ll be ready to rock with the pop-punk princes like it’s 2008 all over again.

In the meantime, check out their latest video:


Tags: , , , , ,

