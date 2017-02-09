Ten Lovely Weekend Picks

10

Coach Carter in Halifax

Saturday

Meet the iconic coach-turned-motivational-speaker, or chill at the library with a screening of the 2005 film he inspired. Yeah, this guy's so cool he was played by Samuel L. Jackson.

9

CinemaScope: An evening with Otto Künzli

Thursday

Swiss-trained, Munich-based artist Otto Künzli discusses his multi-decade career in conceptual jewellery at the Central Library.

click to enlarge Fiona Garden photo

Chris Lorenzo brings British house music to Halifax (see 2).

8

Friends trivia night

Thursday // Friday

Take your besties—the ones who’ll be there for you, and you’ll be there for them too—and crowd on a couch at The Board Room for this night of trivia based on the ‘90s classic.

7

The London Festival Opera w/Symphony Nova Scotia

Sunday

A slew of UK opera greats cross the Atlantic for a compilation show of classic stage songs at the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium.

6

Downtown Dartmouth food crawl

Thursday

If good eats are your one true love, book it to Bodega Boutique for a snack-filled stroll around Dartmouth's downtown.

click to enlarge courtesy of NSCAD

Conceptual jewellery—like this chain of wedding rings—is artist Otto Künzli's speciality. He talks bling at the Central Library Thursday night ( See 9).

5

Tanna

Friday

If you think you've seen it all when it comes to tales of star-crossed lovers, this South Pacific flick will prove you wrong.

4

The Nature of Nature: The Photographs of Thaddeus Holownia

Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday

Thaddeus Holownia spent four decades exploring how we interact and respond to our environment from behind a camera lens. Here, 180 of his best snaps snag AGNS wall space.

3

Valentine's Dough Ball

Sunday

Because chocolate is the best part of Valentine season anyway, The Coast hosts this VIP bake sale with one-hour tasting sessions.

2

Chris Lorenzo

Thursday

Part of the Birmingham, UK house music resurgence, Lorenzo brings heavy beats to Pacifico.

1

Tunes For Trees

Thursday

Exiled To Sea rocks out for our forests at this Greenpeace fundraiser.