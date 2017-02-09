SaltBox

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Favourite
Share

Thursday, February 9, 2017

Ten Lovely Weekend Picks

Valentine's, schmalentines—we're loving these live shows, foreign films and art talks.

Posted By on Thu, Feb 9, 2017 at 12:08 PM

10
Coach Carter in Halifax
Saturday
 Meet the iconic coach-turned-motivational-speaker, or chill at the library with a screening of the 2005 film he inspired. Yeah, this guy's so cool he was played by Samuel L. Jackson.

9
CinemaScope: An evening with Otto Künzli
Thursday
 Swiss-trained, Munich-based artist Otto Künzli discusses his multi-decade career in conceptual jewellery at the Central Library.

click to enlarge Chris Lorenzo brings British house music to Halifax (see 2). - FIONA GARDEN PHOTO
  • Fiona Garden photo
  • Chris Lorenzo brings British house music to Halifax (see 2).

8
Friends trivia night
Thursday // Friday
 Take your besties—the ones who’ll be there for you, and you’ll be there for them too—and crowd on a couch at The Board Room for this night of trivia based on the ‘90s classic.

7
The London Festival Opera w/Symphony Nova Scotia
Sunday
 A slew of UK opera greats cross the Atlantic for a compilation show of classic stage songs at the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium.

6
Downtown Dartmouth food crawl
Thursday
 If good eats are your one true love, book it to Bodega Boutique for a snack-filled stroll around Dartmouth's downtown.

click to enlarge Conceptual jewellery—like this chain of wedding rings—is artist Otto Künzli's speciality. He talks bling at the Central Library Thursday night ( See 9). - COURTESY OF NSCAD
  • courtesy of NSCAD
  • Conceptual jewellery—like this chain of wedding rings—is artist Otto Künzli's speciality. He talks bling at the Central Library Thursday night ( See 9).

5
Tanna
Friday
 If you think you've seen it all when it comes to tales of star-crossed lovers, this South Pacific flick will prove you wrong.

4
The Nature of Nature: The Photographs of Thaddeus Holownia
Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday
 Thaddeus Holownia spent four decades exploring how we interact and respond to our environment from behind a camera lens. Here, 180 of his best snaps snag AGNS wall space.

3
Valentine's Dough Ball
Sunday
 Because chocolate is the best part of Valentine season anyway, The Coast hosts this VIP bake sale with one-hour tasting sessions.

2
Chris Lorenzo
Thursday
 Part of the Birmingham, UK house music resurgence, Lorenzo brings heavy beats to Pacifico.

1
Tunes For Trees
Thursday
 Exiled To Sea rocks out for our forests at this Greenpeace fundraiser.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Remember, it's entirely possible to disagree without spiralling into a thread of negativity and personal attacks. We have the right to remove (and you have the right to report) any comments that go against our policy.

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 37
February 9, 2017

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2017 Coast Publishing Ltd.