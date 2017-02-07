SaltBox

The Scene

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Concert Announcement / Music / On Tour Salt-N-Pepa is coming to Halifax

Get ready to Shake Your Thang with the I Love The 90s Tour

Posted By on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 11:33 AM

click to enlarge OMG
  • OMG

Time to dig out the big earrings and bright bodysuits—an all-star '90s dance party is headed this way in May. Headlined by Salt-N-Pepa and featuring names like Biz Markie and Color Me Badd, the I Love The '90s Tour be Halifax’s chance to push it real good.

Tickets for the May 24 show (which takes place at the Scotiabank Centre) go live February 10 (and are in the 40 dollar range), but while you’re waiting to talk about sex, baby, let’s relive some of the best by the Queens, NY queens of hip hop.





