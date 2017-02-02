SaltBox

The Scene

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Ten electric weekend picks

Pool parties, Super Bowl snacks and fusion albums await.

Posted By on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 1:29 PM

10
Bud Bowl
Sunday
Oasis is making the most of Super Bowl Sunday with an indoor tailgate party. Perfect vibes no matter if you're there for the game or for Gaga.

9
Heavy
Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday
A one-man show sifting through weighty subjects surrounding dieting (like body image and eating disorders) hits the Bus Stop stage. 
Dammien Alexander's latest LP—a two-year effort—drops Friday (see 1). - DYLAN CHEW
8
Great Handel Love Duets
Saturday // Sunday
St. Andrew's Church lights up for a love day preview with this selection of baroque classics by Symphony Nova Scotia.

7
Day The Music Died Tribute Show
Friday
Bye, bye Miss American pie, drive your Chevy to Gus' for some whiskey, rye and live, local talent (like Second Line Parade and The Black Rats).

6
OBB Pool Party
Friday
One Block Barbershop is turning five (and turning up!) at the Dartmouth Sportplex, with hot tubs and hot tunes.

5
Winter Warmer/Aquarius Rising
Saturday
DJ Fancy Pants rocks the Khyber like the Casbah with house, hip hop and old-school tunes.

4
Mozart's Magic Flute
Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday
A streamlined version of Mozart's classic tale of evil queens and heroic deeds hits the James Dunn stage.

3
Colored Hockey League game
Saturday
An African Heritage Month event that's a throwback to the turn-of-the-century CHL, this game's got today's best senior African Nova Scotian players.

2
Winds of Change: A Lace-Scape
Thursday // Friday // Saturday
This woven art installation examines the passage of time and the blur of memories.

1
Dammien Alexander's LP Release Show
Friday
The self-described "fusion musician" blends rock, blues and soul to delicious results. Witness the unveiling of his latest labour of love at Bearly's, and read more about it in Thursday's Coast.

