Thursday, January 19, 2017

Ten picks for a wild weekend.

From artsy afternoons to sweet techno tunes, we have your weekend planned.

Posted By on Thu, Jan 19, 2017 at 2:49 PM

10
In Conversation With...Tonya Williams
Thursday
The former The Young and the Restless star hits the Alderney Landing Theatre for some real talk. Get the details here.

9
Turn The Heat Up: African Dance
Saturday
 Brush up your moves at these classes teaching traditional African dance, dancehall and Afrobeats styles. Email admin@mcafricancamps.com to register and get location info.

click to enlarge Get Your Drag On celebrates its success with an all-star evening (see 3). - BRAD JONES PHOTO
  • Brad Jones photo
  • Get Your Drag On celebrates its success with an all-star evening (see 3).

8
How Do You Know?
Saturday // Sunday
 Three Halifax-based artists snub the idea of science as a superior truth, exploring all the ways we can know something. More info here.

7
Bluegrass Brunch
Saturday
 Big Country Ramblers offer a bluegrass soundtrack to the best meal of the day as part of the In The Dead Of Winter fest. Get the details here.

6
Lunar New Year Celebration
Saturday
 A fun-filled day of workshops, performances and activities, like Chinese paper-cutting, awaits. More details here.

click to enlarge Artist Sam Kinsley visualizes numbers in How Do You Know (see 8). - COURTESY OF HERMES GALLERY
  • Courtesy of Hermes Gallery
  • Artist Sam Kinsley visualizes numbers in How Do You Know (see 8).
5
Future Winter 2017
Friday
 Home Bass and Future Forest have teamed up for this hot night of house featuring The Librarian and Brightside. Read more here.

4
The Wooden Sky W/The Barrowdowns, Loveland, Nick Everette
Friday
 Toronto indie cool kids The Wooden Sky bring their hippie vibes and latest album, Let's Be Ready, out east for this In The Dead Of Winter show. More details here.

3
Get Your Drag On! All Star Edition
Friday
To celebrate this weekly open stage's success, event hosts are devoting an extra night of fantastical fun to their star performers who have clocked over 20 turns at the mic. Get the details here.

2
Shaun Majumder
Saturday
 Famous for his (often-sweaty) stints on This Hour Has 22 Minutes, Majumder's brand of eyebrow-wriggling, potty-mouthed comedy routinely busts guts. Get more info here.

1
ArtParty
Friday
 The AGNS goes for chic club vibes this Friday night with beats by DJ T-Woo. Read more here.

