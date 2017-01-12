SNEAK PEEK: Cryptorips' "Surya"

click to enlarge Cryptorips

To celebrate tonight’s “Glenwood G.G./Hau Kea” 7” release (Thursday, January 12, 8pm at The Seahorse Tavern with Unreal Thought and Future Girls with DJ Loukas Stilldrunk, $7), Dartmouth’s own Cryptorips has given us an exclusive, never before heard track off its upcoming full length. “Surya” is a supremely heavy song about complete badass figure skater Surya Bonaly, an extreme talent who was never given her due (watch the video below if you want to be taken on an emotional ride).

Cryptorips’ 14 track album, recorded at the Old Confidence Lodge and Echo Chamber, is slated to be finished in the next month, and the 7” (out on Black Buffalo Records) can be had tonight to tide you over.

