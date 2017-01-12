10 totally-cool weekend picks

Powerful, real-looking portraits of adult women layered over pastel backgrounds and paired with classic childhood items (like a stuffed unicorn) are giving us a case of Peter Pan syndrome. See them at the Corridor Gallery.

9

Dilly Dally After Hours

Thursday

Shake off the winter blues and enjoy local musical talent paired with craft beer, cider and wine at Quinpool Road's Dilly Dally cafe!

8

Flash Tattoos

Friday // Saturday

Both Utility Tattoos (6070 Quinpool Road) and Lyle Street Tattoo Company (66 Lyle Street, Dartmouth) continue the longstanding Tat tradition of offering surprise, discounted ink around Friday the 13 (think $100-$200).

7

Fractured Land

Thursday

A documentary following young Dene lawyer Caleb Behn as he balances the need for jobs in his community with protecting sacred ground from fracking.

6

Sleepshaker EP Release Party w/Scumgreif, Botfly, Chamber

Saturday

Sleepshaker's signature melodic take on hardcore makes them stand out from the alt-rock pack.

5

Beats 'N' Boats

Saturday

The Maritime Museum of the Atlantic has a Cinderella moment for this big party, transforming into a house of thumping beats, circus performance and dancing.

4

Kinder Morgan Pipeline Protest

Saturday

A peaceful protest opposing the recently-approved Kinder Morgan pipeline project, complete with petitions and live music.

3

Lisa Phinny Langeley w/Jacinte Armstrong

Thursday // Friday // Saturday

Live Art Dance presents three nights of art and spoken word, where "A pair of Halifax favourites shares this double bill."

2

Walking With Our Sisters

Saturday // Sunday

A touring installation honouring the 1200-plus missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit people (MMIWG2S), this exhibit is comprised of over 1800 moccasin tops.

1

Wintersleep

Saturday // Sunday

The band dropped its latest album, The Great Detachment, in 2016, a buoying soundtrack of diving deep and getting lost. Now. they're ready to help you detach with a night of dreamy grooving. Saturday is sold out, but Sunday's available with rockers Not You as the opening act.