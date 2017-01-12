10 totally-cool weekend picks

9
Dilly Dally After Hours
Thursday
Shake off the winter blues and enjoy local musical talent paired with craft beer, cider and wine at Quinpool Road's Dilly Dally cafe!
8
Flash Tattoos
Friday // Saturday
Both Utility Tattoos (6070 Quinpool Road) and Lyle Street Tattoo Company (66 Lyle Street, Dartmouth) continue the longstanding Tat tradition of offering surprise, discounted ink around Friday the 13 (think $100-$200).
7
Fractured Land
Thursday
A documentary following young Dene lawyer Caleb Behn as he balances the need for jobs in his community with protecting sacred ground from fracking.
6
Sleepshaker EP Release Party w/Scumgreif, Botfly, Chamber
Saturday
Sleepshaker's signature melodic take on hardcore makes them stand out from the alt-rock pack.
5
Beats 'N' Boats
Saturday
The Maritime Museum of the Atlantic has a Cinderella moment for this big party, transforming into a house of thumping beats, circus performance and dancing.
4
Kinder Morgan Pipeline Protest
Saturday
A peaceful protest opposing the recently-approved Kinder Morgan pipeline project, complete with petitions and live music.
3
Lisa Phinny Langeley w/Jacinte Armstrong
Thursday // Friday // Saturday
Live Art Dance presents three nights of art and spoken word, where "A pair of Halifax favourites shares this double bill."
2
Walking With Our Sisters
Saturday // Sunday
A touring installation honouring the 1200-plus missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit people (MMIWG2S), this exhibit is comprised of over 1800 moccasin tops.
1
Wintersleep
Saturday // Sunday
The band dropped its latest album, The Great Detachment, in 2016, a buoying soundtrack of diving deep and getting lost. Now. they're ready to help you detach with a night of dreamy grooving. Saturday is sold out, but Sunday's available with rockers Not You as the opening act.