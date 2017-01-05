Seven weekend picks that are better than Netflix

6
Bahnahnah Dance Party
Friday
DJs Fadzwa, Shyshaya, Fancy Pants and Budi invite you to beat the winter blues with their hot blend of world music! More details here.
5
Return To Nova Scotia
Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday
Sift through what's possibly the largest-ever private collection of Canadiana at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia. Get the details.
4
Cape & Cowl Comic Swap
Sunday
Lose yourself—or maybe it's find your secret identity—in a lazy Sunday exploring the stacks of rarities from the 1950s to '90s at this fun meet-up at Cape & Cowl. More info here.
3
Piano+
Friday
Composer and pianist Sebastian Lexer performs on his groundbreaking piano/computer/sensor hybrid system at this Open Waters Festival show. Find more info here.
2
chik white
Sunday
Nova Scotian sound artist chik white creates ambient, ocean-inspired sound with a jaw harp at this show for the Open Waters fest. Learn more here.
1
Contemporary Landscapes
Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday
A virtual landscape to get lost in, James Hoff's art project is inspired by Yosemite national park and Google Street View. See details here.