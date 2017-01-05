Seven weekend picks that are better than Netflix

This aimed-at-newbies class teaches you some handy woodworking skills by building a (totally awesome) shelf from start to finish. And if you wanna use your shelf for storing bottles, so much the better. Get all the details here

6

Bahnahnah Dance Party

Friday

DJs Fadzwa, Shyshaya, Fancy Pants and Budi invite you to beat the winter blues with their hot blend of world music! More details here.

click to enlarge James Hoff

Artist James Hoff creates a virtual walk in the park at Anna Leonowens Gallery (see 1).

5

Return To Nova Scotia

Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday

Sift through what's possibly the largest-ever private collection of Canadiana at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia. Get the details.

4

Cape & Cowl Comic Swap

Sunday

Lose yourself—or maybe it's find your secret identity—in a lazy Sunday exploring the stacks of rarities from the 1950s to '90s at this fun meet-up at Cape & Cowl. More info here.

3

Piano+

Friday

Composer and pianist Sebastian Lexer performs on his groundbreaking piano/computer/sensor hybrid system at this Open Waters Festival show. Find more info here.

2

chik white

Sunday

Nova Scotian sound artist chik white creates ambient, ocean-inspired sound with a jaw harp at this show for the Open Waters fest. Learn more here.

1

Contemporary Landscapes

Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday

A virtual landscape to get lost in, James Hoff's art project is inspired by Yosemite national park and Google Street View. See details here.