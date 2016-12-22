SaltBox

The Scene

Thursday, December 22, 2016

10 ways to make merry this week

Naught list, nice list, to do list? Who cares with there's this many parties to hit?

Posted By on Thu, Dec 22, 2016 at 3:32 PM

10
Kitty and the Katz
Thursday
 Swingin' bluesy jazz for you to step to at the coho. Details here.

9
Bright Stars at Christmas
Thursday
 Learn all about looking at the night sky, and even see where new stars are being born at this Dal lecture. Details here.

click to enlarge DJ T-Woo is Doin' Damage at Lion & Bright (see 3). - ANDREW DONOVAN/PHOTOTYPE
  • ANDREW DONOVAN/PHOTOTYPE
  • DJ T-Woo is Doin' Damage at Lion & Bright (see 3).

8
Messiah From Scratch
Tuesday
 Why "from scratch"? Because the group of orchestral musicians and singers performs live after only one hour of rehearsing Handel's musical scores. Get details here.

7
Hot Boxing Day
Monday
 Sweat out those extra sweets to these hot beats on the Seahorse dance floor. Details here.

6
Gustomer Appreciation Night
Friday
 Gus' Pub says thanks with free cover and karaoke fun. Details here.

[image-2]

5
Christmas Dojo Sushi Party
Friday
 If it's more nori dancing in your head than sugar plums, this all-you-care-to-eat event will make your fish-loving heart sing. Head to Genji Sushi and don't forget your ugly sweater! Details here.

4
Rasta Gumbo Boxing Day Party
Monday
 Get out of the house and shake a leg to Rasta Gumbo's fusion-inspired sound. Details here.

3
Home For The Holidays w/OK TK, DJ T-Woo
Friday
 A wild, hip-hop holiday dance party at Lion & Bright. It's so hot you'll be steaming up that ugly sweater of yours! Details here.

2
Sampler: French and Cuisines
Thursday
 A space for beginners to practice language skills while exploring the holiday cuisines of various French-speaking cultures. Details here.

1
Thunder Selects Holiday Classic
Wednesday
 Saint Mary's University's Homburg Centre is about to be overrun with four of Canada's top 10 women's basketball teams! The tournament starts Wednesday, and runs through next Tursday and Friday. Details here.

