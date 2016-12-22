10 ways to make merry this week

Swingin' bluesy jazz for you to step to at the coho. Details here

9

Bright Stars at Christmas

Thursday

Learn all about looking at the night sky, and even see where new stars are being born at this Dal lecture. Details here.

click to enlarge ANDREW DONOVAN/PHOTOTYPE

DJ T-Woo is Doin' Damage at Lion & Bright (see 3).

8

Messiah From Scratch

Tuesday

Why "from scratch"? Because the group of orchestral musicians and singers performs live after only one hour of rehearsing Handel's musical scores. Get details here.

7

Hot Boxing Day

Monday

Sweat out those extra sweets to these hot beats on the Seahorse dance floor. Details here.

6

Gustomer Appreciation Night

Friday

Gus' Pub says thanks with free cover and karaoke fun. Details here.

[image-2]

5

Christmas Dojo Sushi Party

Friday

If it's more nori dancing in your head than sugar plums, this all-you-care-to-eat event will make your fish-loving heart sing. Head to Genji Sushi and don't forget your ugly sweater! Details here.

4

Rasta Gumbo Boxing Day Party

Monday

Get out of the house and shake a leg to Rasta Gumbo's fusion-inspired sound. Details here.

3

Home For The Holidays w/OK TK, DJ T-Woo

Friday

A wild, hip-hop holiday dance party at Lion & Bright. It's so hot you'll be steaming up that ugly sweater of yours! Details here.

2

Sampler: French and Cuisines

Thursday

A space for beginners to practice language skills while exploring the holiday cuisines of various French-speaking cultures. Details here.

1

Thunder Selects Holiday Classic

Wednesday

Saint Mary's University's Homburg Centre is about to be overrun with four of Canada's top 10 women's basketball teams! The tournament starts Wednesday, and runs through next Tursday and Friday. Details here.