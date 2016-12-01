screen grab from Dine Alone Records

It’s been a good year to be in Wintersleep. The band members spent 2016 headlining Gridlock festival, dropping an album that was also totally jaw-dropping (more on that in a second) and, now, will be celebrating all those wins with a big show at The Marquee.

Hitting the stage January 14 and 15 with their sweeping, folky-but-still-hard-hitting latest effort The Great Detachment, we’re sure the Marquee will be packed with chants of poetry-inspired lyrics like "I can't survive on my Amerika/ If the worst is true/ Is it just a waste of time?” Oh, and the fact that the newest songs harken back to the vibe of 2007’s breakout hit single Weighty Ghost? Even better.

Speaking of time-wasting, the Jan 14 show has already sold out (the worst! It’s true!) so fans better bust a move to tickethalifax.com to snatch up Jan 15 seats.