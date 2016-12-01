SaltBox

The Scene

Thursday, December 1, 2016

Concert Announcement Wintersleep get ready to rock The Marquee

January 14 and 15 in support of The Great Detachment

Posted By on Thu, Dec 1, 2016 at 1:34 PM

SCREEN GRAB FROM DINE ALONE RECORDS
  • screen grab from Dine Alone Records

It’s been a good year to be in Wintersleep. The band members spent 2016 headlining Gridlock festival, dropping an album that was also totally jaw-dropping (more on that in a second) and, now, will be celebrating all those wins with a big show at The Marquee.

Hitting the stage January 14 and 15 with their sweeping, folky-but-still-hard-hitting latest effort The Great Detachment, we’re sure the Marquee will be packed with chants of poetry-inspired lyrics like "I can't survive on my Amerika/ If the worst is true/ Is it just a waste of time?” Oh, and the fact that the newest songs harken back to the vibe of 2007’s breakout hit single Weighty Ghost? Even better.

Speaking of time-wasting, the Jan 14 show has already sold out (the worst! It’s true!) so fans better bust a move to tickethalifax.com to snatch up Jan 15 seats.

Tags: , , , , , ,

