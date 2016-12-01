T.I. brings politically-charged EP to Halifax.

click to enlarge

Though it might have been a while since you’ve grooved to a dirty-south-style jam by T.I., the wait for shimmying, shaking, or Whatever You Like is officially over: The Atlanta-born-and-based emcee is heading north of the border to party it up in Halifax on January 31.

Best known as one of the rappers who popularized trap music (and Iggy Azalea, acting as the Aussie’s mentor a few years ago), the artist’s efforts of late have moved beyond simple club bangerz: Sparked by a wish to support #BlackLivesMatter, T.I. (who now prefers TIP, thankyouverymuch) is hitting Hali to support his new, racially-minded EP titled Us or Else.

The new EP, available for streaming on TIDAL (which TIP is reported to be a partial owner of), tackles deaths of the likes of Alton Sterling, saying it all with the first single’s title: We Will Not.

While we’re sure (or at least surely hoping!) the new TI-with-a-P hasn’t lost his party-beat sensibility that made jams like Live Your Life (feat. Rhianna) so fun, we’re always ready to party with an emcee with a message.

Check out We Will Not's Video: