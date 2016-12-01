click to enlarge screen grab via sonicconcerts.com

Matthew Good misses the good ol’ days, it seems, nostalgically naming his upcoming coast-to-coast tour (complete with a Halifax stop) I Miss The New Wave: A Beautiful Midnight Revisited. It’ll be fascinating to see the Vancouver alt-rocker take the Matthew Good Band’s 1999 record and turn it into a one-man show, though his doing so means any last flickering hopes of a MGB reunion are probably dead.

A five-song ep of the same name drops December 2, with a Warner Music press release quoting Good as saying “I’ve waited almost 20 years to reimagine these songs in the studio; I think I may have actually bettered what some consider my best work.”

Load Me Up was one of Beautiful Midnight’s biggest hits, and we’re curious to see how it’ll be stripped down at The Marquee on March 25. In the meantime, let’s vibe out to the original: