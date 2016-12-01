10 cool ways to spend the weekend

A VIP bake sale full of festive treats makes this afternoon a dessert lover's dream.

9

Sable Island's Birthday Party

Thursday

The Maritime Museum of the Atlantic is throwing a party to celebrate the 3rd anniversary of Sable Island becoming a nationally-protected site. The fete is complete with cake and refreshments.

click to enlarge Jean-Sébastien Denis

Jean Sébastien Denis' Edgy Canvases are a study of depth (see 5).

8

Have Yourself a Gothic Little Christmas

Saturday // Sunday

Not your typical holiday market, this event specialized in niche items from steampunk to anime to fairy tale.

7

Dyscontrol Record Release Show

Saturday

A night of raw, frayed, get-ready-to-be-swayed punk sound.

6

TU Processed

Friday // Saturday // Sunday

A new, modern-style circus show crafted by vets of the biz!

click to enlarge Rachel Chisholm

The dancers in B-SIDE break out their B-Girl moves (see 1).

5

Jean-Sébastien Denis: New Works

Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday

These edgy mylar works start with rough, geometric shapes before diving into emotionally-frayed sketches underneath.

4

Shaun Majumder & Friends—New Material Only

Sunday

The only rule at this comedy show is in the name: All new laughs.

3

Animation With Love

Friday // Saturday // Sunday

A celebration of independent animated works, this film fest screens shorts with a focus on emotional connection with the audience.

2

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Thursday // Friday // Saturday

The classic Shakespearian summertime tale is being dished up as winter settles in, warming audiences with themes of love and wildness.

1

B-Side

Friday // Saturday

Edgy, urban choreography is on offer at this hip-hop-steeped dance show.