Thursday, December 1, 2016

10 cool ways to spend the weekend

As winter creeps in, we've got hot shops, plays and cool ballets!

Posted By on Thu, Dec 1, 2016 at 2:26 PM

10
The Coast's Doughball
Sunday
 A VIP bake sale full of festive treats makes this afternoon a dessert lover's dream.

9
Sable Island's Birthday Party
Thursday
 The Maritime Museum of the Atlantic is throwing a party to celebrate the 3rd anniversary of Sable Island becoming a nationally-protected site. The fete is complete with cake and refreshments.

click to enlarge Jean Sébastien Denis' Edgy Canvases are a study of depth (see 5). - JEAN-SÉBASTIEN DENIS
  • Jean-Sébastien Denis
  • Jean Sébastien Denis' Edgy Canvases are a study of depth (see 5).

8
Have Yourself a Gothic Little Christmas
Saturday // Sunday
 Not your typical holiday market, this event specialized in niche items from steampunk to anime to fairy tale.

7
Dyscontrol Record Release Show
Saturday
A night of raw, frayed, get-ready-to-be-swayed punk sound.

6
TU Processed
Friday // Saturday // Sunday
 A new, modern-style circus show crafted by vets of the biz!

click to enlarge The dancers in B-SIDE break out their B-Girl moves (see 1). - RACHEL CHISHOLM
  • Rachel Chisholm
  • The dancers in B-SIDE break out their B-Girl moves (see 1).

5
Jean-Sébastien Denis: New Works
Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday
 These edgy mylar works start with rough, geometric shapes before diving into emotionally-frayed sketches underneath.

4
Shaun Majumder & Friends—New Material Only
Sunday
 The only rule at this comedy show is in the name: All new laughs.

3
Animation With Love
Friday // Saturday // Sunday
 A celebration of independent animated works, this film fest screens shorts with a focus on emotional connection with the audience.

2
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Thursday // Friday // Saturday
 The classic Shakespearian summertime tale is being dished up as winter settles in, warming audiences with themes of love and wildness.

1
B-Side
Friday // Saturday
 Edgy, urban choreography is on offer at this hip-hop-steeped dance show.

