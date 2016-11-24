10 Ways to make your weekend a masterpiece

9
Kazan Co-op Truck Sale
Friday // Saturday
A cash-only treasure hunt awaits with many items (from books to clothes) under $20.
8
NATION
Friday // Saturday
Electronic sound and music artist Chandelier (aka Aaron Collier of The Jimmy Swift Band, Scientists of Sound) takes you on a neon-coated sonic spaceship with this immersive visual and musical performance.
7
Art Ache
Friday
A no-excuses, materials-provided evening of art-making for those who never have time to create.
6
Introduction to Screen Printing
Saturday
Learn the basics of print making, from coating the screen to prepping your image in Photoshop, at this all-levels workshop.
5
Like A Motorcyle Record Release Show
Saturday
The totally-tough punks behind Like A Motorcycle are out for a good time to celebrate their latest effort, High Hopes.
4
Zuppa Soupa Gala Soup Dinner
Thursday
Zuppa Theatre Co is launching a brand-new, soup-themed cookbook, filled with warming recipes by family, friends and fans. To celebrate, they're throwing a souper douper gala dinner, featuring soups and breads from some of Halifax’s best chefs and bakers.
3
The Gender Fuck Pageant
Saturday
Bust open the binary!
2
Tales of The Old North
Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday
A magic spell sweeps three princesses away to a far-off land. A brave young female soldier steps up to rescue them, and along the way proves that being kind matters more than wealth or riches. Because really, sometimes Prince Charming just doesn't cut it.
1
NSCAD holiday Pop-Up
Friday // Saturday
A pop-up craft show by the art school's best and brightest offers a way to check artsy offerings off your list.