Thursday, November 24, 2016

10 Ways to make your weekend a masterpiece

Screen printing, soup sipping and nordic folk tales await!

Posted By on Thu, Nov 24, 2016 at 5:06 PM

10
Shoebox Packing Party
Thursday
 Do some good while having a good time, packing shoeboxes with gifts for women in Nova Scotia shelters. Bring clean, unopened and unused personal care items from toothpaste to tampons (and things like lipstick, socks, non-alcoholic chocolate and gift cards) to top off your box.

9
Kazan Co-op Truck Sale
Friday // Saturday
 A cash-only treasure hunt awaits with many items (from books to clothes) under $20.

click to enlarge Tales Of The Old North proves you don't need a Price Charming (see 2). - ANOMALY PRODUCTIONS
  • Anomaly Productions
  • Tales Of The Old North proves you don't need a Price Charming (see 2).

8
NATION
Friday // Saturday
Electronic sound and music artist Chandelier (aka Aaron Collier of The Jimmy Swift Band, Scientists of Sound) takes you on a neon-coated sonic spaceship with this immersive visual and musical performance.

7
Art Ache
Friday
A no-excuses, materials-provided evening of art-making for those who never have time to create.

6
Introduction to Screen Printing
Saturday
Learn the basics of print making, from coating the screen to prepping your image in Photoshop, at this all-levels workshop.

5
Like A Motorcyle Record Release Show
Saturday
 The totally-tough punks behind Like A Motorcycle are out for a good time to celebrate their latest effort, High Hopes.

4
Zuppa Soupa Gala Soup Dinner
Thursday
 Zuppa Theatre Co is launching a brand-new, soup-themed cookbook, filled with warming recipes by family, friends and fans. To celebrate, they're throwing a souper douper gala dinner, featuring soups and breads from some of Halifax’s best chefs and bakers.

3
The Gender Fuck Pageant
Saturday
 Bust open the binary!

2
Tales of The Old North
Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday
A magic spell sweeps three princesses away to a far-off land. A brave young female soldier steps up to rescue them, and along the way proves that being kind matters more than wealth or riches. Because really, sometimes Prince Charming just doesn't cut it.

1
NSCAD holiday Pop-Up
Friday // Saturday
A pop-up craft show by the art school's best and brightest offers a way to check artsy offerings off your list.

