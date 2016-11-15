click image David Bastedo

Gord Downie onstage in Toronto during a 2015 performance.

Secret Path concert Tuesday, November 29, 8pm Rebecca Cohn Auditorium $61

If you were one of the many folks disappointed The Tragically Hip’s farewell tour didn’t stop in Halifax, you’re in luck. It looks like Gord Downie will be gracing the city with his presence—and his music—after all.

Downie is also using his voice to raise awareness about the history of Canada’s residential school system. He is set to perform songs from his recent album, Secret Path. The 10 songs are based on the story of Chanie Wenjack.

The 12-year-old died from starvation and exposure as he fled the he Cecilia Jeffrey Indian Residential School near Kenora, Ontario. Wenjack was trying to walk home from his family, who lived more than 400 miles away.

Secret Path started off as a series of poems, which were later turned into songs and recorded. The album’s release was accompanied by a graphic novel by Jeff Lemire as well as an animated film.

Proceeds from the sale of Secret Path will be donated to the Gord Downie Secret Path Fund for Truth and Reconciliation. The money is dedicated to finding missing Indigenous children.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Thursday, November 17.