Fun, dancey pop is what the Arkells does best, and the band is bringing its particular brand of party jams to Halifax with the United Kingdom’s Frank Turner and his band The Sleeping Souls in tow.

click to enlarge screen grab from Arkell's website

The Arkells are bringing big pop-rock vibes to Halifax in early 2017.

While Turner’s soulful folk is the headline draw in some towns (he opened the 2012 London Olympics with an acoustic guitar and scathing, anti-consumerist solo), here he’s playing second fiddle (er, second guitar?) to the energetic Arkells.

It’s an odd couple bill, for sure, but we bet the Arkell’s Private School fans (and, no doubt, lots of private school girls) will dance like it's a Saturday night come the cold, winter Wednesday in February. Turner lovers, meanwhile, will be emotionally recovering from singing along to freedom anthems.

Take part in a little of both by snapping up a ticket (ranging from $43-$63-ish) and heading to the Scotiabank Centre on February 15, 2017.