Fans of post-hardcore punks Billy Talent thought the band was as over as emo sweep bangs when it released its greatest hits back in 2014.

click to enlarge screen grab from billytalent.com

The Ontario-based, Toronto-indie-scene-bred rockers behind the band didn’t leave lovers of their screamo sound mourning for long though: A new record and tweaked lineup dropped earlier this year, meaning a tour couldn’t be long behind.

Stopping at Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre in March to promote the effort, titled Afraid of Heights, it’ll be back to their old guitar-thrasing, vocal-shredding ways.

Check out their lead single: