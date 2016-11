Local photographer Kate Giffin wrung even more beauty out of this year's Halifax Pop Explosion, taking some thoughtful pictures of beloved local and not-so-local artists. Take a look.

LAPS L-R: Heather Ogilvie, Cedric Noel, Chris Hauer

Nigel Chapman of Nap Eyes

Brad Loughead of Nap Eyes

The Painters L-R: Josh Boguski, Alex Bourque, Fez Gielen

Cheryl Hann and Allison Higgins of Old and Weird

Daniel Caesar at the Carleton

Daniel Caesar

Mark Grundy of Heaven For Real

Nick Dourado of Century Egg

Shane Keyu Song of Century Egg

Monomyth: Seamus Dalton and Mark Grundy