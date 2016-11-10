Thursday, November 10, 2016
Remember the good ol days of four weeks ago
Posted
By Kate Giffin
on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 9:53 AM
Local photographer Kate Giffin
wrung even more beauty out of this year's Halifax Pop Explosion, taking some thoughtful pictures of beloved local and not-so-local artists. Take a look.
LAPS L-R: Heather Ogilvie, Cedric Noel, Chris Hauer
Nigel Chapman of Nap Eyes
Brad Loughead of Nap Eyes
The Painters L-R: Josh Boguski, Alex Bourque, Fez Gielen
Cheryl Hann and Allison Higgins of Old and Weird
Daniel Caesar at the Carleton
Daniel Caesar
Mark Grundy of Heaven For Real
Nick Dourado of Century Egg
Shane Keyu Song of Century Egg
Monomyth: Seamus Dalton and Mark Grundy
Partner: Josée Caron and Lucy Niles
