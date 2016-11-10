SaltBox

SaltBox

Thursday, November 10, 2016

Halifax Pop Explosion A 35mm look back at HPX 2016

Remember the good ol days of four weeks ago

Posted By on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 9:53 AM

Local photographer Kate Giffin wrung even more beauty out of this year's Halifax Pop Explosion, taking some thoughtful pictures of beloved local and not-so-local artists. Take a look.

LAPS L-R: Heather Ogilvie, Cedric Noel, Chris Hauer
  • LAPS L-R: Heather Ogilvie, Cedric Noel, Chris Hauer

Nigel Chapman of Nap Eyes
  • Nigel Chapman of Nap Eyes

Brad Loughead of Nap Eyes
  • Brad Loughead of Nap Eyes

The Painters L-R: Josh Boguski, Alex Bourque, Fez Gielen
  • The Painters L-R: Josh Boguski, Alex Bourque, Fez Gielen

Cheryl Hann and Allison Higgins of Old and Weird
  • Cheryl Hann and Allison Higgins of Old and Weird

Daniel Caesar at the Carleton
  • Daniel Caesar at the Carleton

Daniel Caesar
  • Daniel Caesar

Mark Grundy of Heaven For Real
  • Mark Grundy of Heaven For Real

Nick Dourado of Century Egg
  • Nick Dourado of Century Egg

Shane Keyu Song of Century Egg
  • Shane Keyu Song of Century Egg

Monomyth: Seamus Dalton and Mark Grundy
  • Monomyth: Seamus Dalton and Mark Grundy

Partner: Josée Caron and Lucy Niles
  • Partner: Josée Caron and Lucy Niles

November 10, 2016

