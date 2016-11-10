10 picks for an uplifting weekend

9
Storytellers of Halifax Presents: The White Archer, An Inuit Tale
Thursday
Featured storyteller Leo Feinstein recounts the legend of a young Inuit archer who sets out to avenge his parents’ deaths.
8
Cameraperson Screening
Friday
Kirsten Johnson's bold, visual memoir of time behind the camera.
7
Quiet Processes
Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday
Artist Colleen MacIsaac's quirky watercolours capture bubble teas, chimneys and other fanciful fare.
6
Mauno W/Moon, Dust, Fake Buildings
Saturday
A night full of artsy, pop-rock vibes.
5
Where Poppies Blow
Friday // Saturday // Sunday
This play by Hannah Moscovitch and produced by Halifax Theatre for Young People transports you into the daily life of ordinary people during the First World War in Halifax, just in time for Remembrance Day.
4
The Town Heroes W/Rain Over St. Ambrose, Owen Meany's Batting Stance
Saturday
After doubling their lineup and building a bigger sound to match, The Town Heroes are ready to rock The Seahorse.
3
Internal Dialogues
To Nov 15
Maria Doering’s mixed-media works conjure images of cells, blood vessels and neurons. She calls this imagery “lacery,” exploring the patterns and systems that speak to a person’s character and energy.
2
Downtown Dartmouth Food Crawl
Thursday
Foodies, get on your stretchy pants! This evening of eats offers treats of all kinds from croissants to tamales, all for under $10 a pop.
1
motionball Halifax
Saturday
A night of mingling with Halifax's professional set in support of Special Olympics Nova Scotia and the Special Olympics Canada Foundation, this black tie gala has a midnight snack bar, music by DJ Skratch Bastid and CLASSIFIED and a roaring '20s theme even Gatsby would love.