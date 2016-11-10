10 picks for an uplifting weekend

Award-winning, Hali-famous chef Luis Clavel serves up eats with specially-paired wines at this swanky supper.

9

Storytellers of Halifax Presents: The White Archer, An Inuit Tale

Thursday

Featured storyteller Leo Feinstein recounts the legend of a young Inuit archer who sets out to avenge his parents’ deaths.

click to enlarge screen grab from CLASSIFIED's website

CLASSIFIED parties like it's 1925 this Saturday (see 1).

8

Cameraperson Screening

Friday

Kirsten Johnson's bold, visual memoir of time behind the camera.

7

Quiet Processes

Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday

Artist Colleen MacIsaac's quirky watercolours capture bubble teas, chimneys and other fanciful fare.

6

Mauno W/Moon, Dust, Fake Buildings

Saturday

A night full of artsy, pop-rock vibes.

5

Where Poppies Blow

Friday // Saturday // Sunday

This play by Hannah Moscovitch and produced by Halifax Theatre for Young People transports you into the daily life of ordinary people during the First World War in Halifax, just in time for Remembrance Day.

click to enlarge COLIN MEDLEY

Mauno bring their arty pop to the Art Bar (see 6).

4

The Town Heroes W/Rain Over St. Ambrose, Owen Meany's Batting Stance

Saturday

After doubling their lineup and building a bigger sound to match, The Town Heroes are ready to rock The Seahorse.

3

Internal Dialogues

To Nov 15

Maria Doering’s mixed-media works conjure images of cells, blood vessels and neurons. She calls this imagery “lacery,” exploring the patterns and systems that speak to a person’s character and energy.

2

Downtown Dartmouth Food Crawl

Thursday

Foodies, get on your stretchy pants! This evening of eats offers treats of all kinds from croissants to tamales, all for under $10 a pop.

1

motionball Halifax

Saturday

A night of mingling with Halifax's professional set in support of Special Olympics Nova Scotia and the Special Olympics Canada Foundation, this black tie gala has a midnight snack bar, music by DJ Skratch Bastid and CLASSIFIED and a roaring '20s theme even Gatsby would love.