Monday, November 7, 2016

The 2016 Music Nova Scotia award winners, right here

Hubtown was hopping this weekend, boy

Posted By on Mon, Nov 7, 2016 at 9:14 AM

click to enlarge Big winner, Ria Mae
  • Big winner, Ria Mae

Wrapping up Nova Scotia Music Week—a four-day-long bacchanal of workshops, showcases, schmoozing and fun hosted by Music Nova Scotia, held this year in Truro—was the Music Nova Scotia awards ceremony. Forty-eight lucky musicians, organizations and companies were lauded with those blue cylinders—Ria Mae cleaned up with five awards, now would be a good time to pitch her some creative award storage solutions. Here is the complete list of winners.

Delta Halifax & Delta Barrington Entertainer of the Year: Ben Caplan

Solo Recording of the Year: Erin Costelo - “Down Below, The Status Quo”

Group Recording of the Year: The Town Heroes - “Please, Everyone”

Music Video of the Year: Ria Mae - “Gold” - Director: Alon Isocianu

New Artist Recording of the Year: Shannon Quinn - “If All The Young Ladies”

Recording of the Year: Ria Mae - “Ria Mae”

SOCAN Songwriter of the Year: Ria Mae - “Gold” - Ria Mae, Luke Boyd, John Fortis, Emre Ramazanoglu

Aboriginal Artist of the Year: City Natives

Acadian/Francophone Artist of the Year: Maxim Cormier

African Nova Scotian Artist of the Year: Reeny Smith

Alternative Recording of the Year: Quiet Parade - “Quiet Parade”

Americana/Bluegrass Recording of the Year: Old Man Luedecke, “Domestic Eccentric”

Blues Recording of the Year: Kim Dunn, “Inspiration”

Classical Recording of the Year: Halifax Camerata Singers, “A Time For All Things”

Country Recording of the Year: Tj King, “Feels Right”

Digital Artist of the Year: Ria Mae

DJ of the Year: DJ IV

Electronic Artist of the Year: Neon Dreams

Folk Recording of the Year: Ben Caplan, “Birds With Broken Wings”

Hip Hop Recording of the Year: Classified, “Greatful”

Inspirational Recording of the Year: Keonté Beals, “Keonté Beals”

Jazz Recording of the Year: Donald MacLennan, “Belleville”

Loud Recording of the Year: Black Moor, “Brave To The Grave”

Musician of the Year: Keith Mullins

Pop Recording of the Year: Ria Mae, “Ria Mae”

Rock Recording of the Year: Adam Baldwin, “No Telling When (Precisely Nineteen Eighty-Five)

Traditional/Roots Recording of the Year: Shannon Quinn, “If All The Young Ladies”

Booking Agent of the Year: Jason MacIsaac

Community Presenter of the Year: The Pavilion

Company of the Year: Sonic Entertainment Group

Corporate Sponsor of the Year: Casino Nova Scotia

Educator of the Year: Craig Mercer

Event of the Year: Halifax Jazz Festival

Industry Professional of the Year: Stephanie Purcell

Live Technician of the Year: Stephen “Snickers” Smith

Manager of the Year: Melanie Stone

Media Professional of the Year: Stephen Cooke

Producer of the Year: Classified (Luke Boyd)

Production Company of the Year: groundSOUND

Promoter of the Year: Sonic Entertainment Group

Publicist of the Year: Trevor Murphy

Radio Program of the Year: Halifax Is Burning (CKDU-FM)

Radio Station of the Year: CKDU-FM

Recording Studio of the Year: The Sonic Temple

Studio Engineer of the Year: Scott Ferguson

Venue of the Year: The Carleton Music Bar & Grill

Visual Artist of the Year: Abracazebra Productions (Megan Green)

Volunteer of the Year: Sarah Atkinson

