The 2016 Music Nova Scotia award winners, right here

Wrapping up Nova Scotia Music Week—a four-day-long bacchanal of workshops, showcases, schmoozing and fun hosted by Music Nova Scotia, held this year in Truro—was the Music Nova Scotia awards ceremony. Forty-eight lucky musicians, organizations and companies were lauded with those blue cylinders—Ria Mae cleaned up with five awards, now would be a good time to pitch her some creative award storage solutions. Here is the complete list of winners.
Delta Halifax & Delta Barrington Entertainer of the Year: Ben Caplan
Solo Recording of the Year: Erin Costelo - “Down Below, The Status Quo”
Group Recording of the Year: The Town Heroes - “Please, Everyone”
Music Video of the Year: Ria Mae - “Gold” - Director: Alon Isocianu
New Artist Recording of the Year: Shannon Quinn - “If All The Young Ladies”
Recording of the Year: Ria Mae - “Ria Mae”
SOCAN Songwriter of the Year: Ria Mae - “Gold” - Ria Mae, Luke Boyd, John Fortis, Emre Ramazanoglu
Aboriginal Artist of the Year: City Natives
Acadian/Francophone Artist of the Year: Maxim Cormier
African Nova Scotian Artist of the Year: Reeny Smith
Alternative Recording of the Year: Quiet Parade - “Quiet Parade”
Americana/Bluegrass Recording of the Year: Old Man Luedecke, “Domestic Eccentric”
Blues Recording of the Year: Kim Dunn, “Inspiration”
Classical Recording of the Year: Halifax Camerata Singers, “A Time For All Things”
Country Recording of the Year: Tj King, “Feels Right”
Digital Artist of the Year: Ria Mae
DJ of the Year: DJ IV
Electronic Artist of the Year: Neon Dreams
Folk Recording of the Year: Ben Caplan, “Birds With Broken Wings”
Hip Hop Recording of the Year: Classified, “Greatful”
Inspirational Recording of the Year: Keonté Beals, “Keonté Beals”
Jazz Recording of the Year: Donald MacLennan, “Belleville”
Loud Recording of the Year: Black Moor, “Brave To The Grave”
Musician of the Year: Keith Mullins
Pop Recording of the Year: Ria Mae, “Ria Mae”
Rock Recording of the Year: Adam Baldwin, “No Telling When (Precisely Nineteen Eighty-Five)
Traditional/Roots Recording of the Year: Shannon Quinn, “If All The Young Ladies”
Booking Agent of the Year: Jason MacIsaac
Community Presenter of the Year: The Pavilion
Company of the Year: Sonic Entertainment Group
Corporate Sponsor of the Year: Casino Nova Scotia
Educator of the Year: Craig Mercer
Event of the Year: Halifax Jazz Festival
Industry Professional of the Year: Stephanie Purcell
Live Technician of the Year: Stephen “Snickers” Smith
Manager of the Year: Melanie Stone
Media Professional of the Year: Stephen Cooke
Producer of the Year: Classified (Luke Boyd)
Production Company of the Year: groundSOUND
Promoter of the Year: Sonic Entertainment Group
Publicist of the Year: Trevor Murphy
Radio Program of the Year: Halifax Is Burning (CKDU-FM)
Radio Station of the Year: CKDU-FM
Recording Studio of the Year: The Sonic Temple
Studio Engineer of the Year: Scott Ferguson
Venue of the Year: The Carleton Music Bar & Grill
Visual Artist of the Year: Abracazebra Productions (Megan Green)
Volunteer of the Year: Sarah Atkinson