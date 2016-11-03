10 Super-sweet weekend picks

Pantry sees all the staples of your (and probably your grandma's) diet get pop-art tinged, portrait-style treatment, complete with pops of robin egg's blue and lime green at Argyle Fine Art. Butter never looked so chic.

9

Further Beyond

Saturday November 5, 7pm

What starts as a film documenting a journey from Ireland to Chile in the late 1700s soon becomes something deeper, exploring themes of place, identity and the transformative experience of travel. The filmmaker, Ireland's Christine Molloy, heads a Q&A post-screening at Carbon Arc Cinema.

Hal-Con touches down for three days of nerdy, sic-fi fun (see 1).

8

Gypsy: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Saturday

Lightning strikes, maybe once, maybe twice—but all your favourite 'mac hits will strike from the Marquee stage at this tribute show.

7

Head Under Water

Saturday // Sunday

Artist Fionnuala Reynolds' plush, underwater paintings are the stuff mermaid dreams are made of. Sea for yourself at Hermes gallery!

6

Harvest Hootenanny and Pumpkin Smash

Saturday

Help Common Roots make compost for next year's growing season AND get rid of your oozing jack-o-lanterns at this fun fall fair. The jam-packed afternoon is complete with live music by the The Pumpkin Smashers Cover Band (a top-secret Halifax super-group playing The Smashing Pumpkins).

5

OBEY Convention Fundraiser W/Husband & Knife, Chik White, Not You

Saturday

A night of artsy pop to fund raise for next year's OBEY Convention sees local acts like Not You rock your horoscope at the Art Bar + Projects.

4

Magnetic North W/Dazor, Coyote Rock Gym

Thursday

Hometown fellas Dazor offers fuss-free, three-piece alt-rock (and a lot of hyphens, apparently!), perfect for low-key Thursday vibes at Gus' Pub.

Kimberley Floyd's folky pop art takes over Argyle Fine Art (see 10).

3

Orson Welles' War Of The Worlds

Friday

Eastern Front Theatre is doing a performance of Orson Welles' iconic War of The Worlds, "the radio drama that caused a nationwide panic with a dramatization of a Martian invasion of Earth. "

2

David Romero

Friday // Saturday

Spanish dance artist David Romero has wowed audiences from Barcelona to Tokyo with his Flamenco footwork. This November. he's back in Halifax by popular demand—stepping across the Marquee stage. Part of the Atlantic Flamenco festival, a cash wine bar and tapas menu will be on hand for fully authentic vibes (or, if you take in the Nov 5 show, brunch).

1

Hal-Con 2016

Friday // Saturday // Sunday

"The biggest, geekiest, sci-fi convention in Atlantic Canada" is back for another year of all things nerdy at the World Trade & Convention Centre. We'd say get your costumes ready, but chances are attendees have been working away on theirs for months already. (Rome wasn't built in a day, and neither was anime hair, right?!)