10 Super-sweet weekend picks

9
Further Beyond
Saturday November 5, 7pm
What starts as a film documenting a journey from Ireland to Chile in the late 1700s soon becomes something deeper, exploring themes of place, identity and the transformative experience of travel. The filmmaker, Ireland's Christine Molloy, heads a Q&A post-screening at Carbon Arc Cinema.
8
Gypsy: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
Saturday
Lightning strikes, maybe once, maybe twice—but all your favourite 'mac hits will strike from the Marquee stage at this tribute show.
7
Head Under Water
Saturday // Sunday
Artist Fionnuala Reynolds' plush, underwater paintings are the stuff mermaid dreams are made of. Sea for yourself at Hermes gallery!
6
Harvest Hootenanny and Pumpkin Smash
Saturday
Help Common Roots make compost for next year's growing season AND get rid of your oozing jack-o-lanterns at this fun fall fair. The jam-packed afternoon is complete with live music by the The Pumpkin Smashers Cover Band (a top-secret Halifax super-group playing The Smashing Pumpkins).
5
OBEY Convention Fundraiser W/Husband & Knife, Chik White, Not You
Saturday
A night of artsy pop to fund raise for next year's OBEY Convention sees local acts like Not You rock your horoscope at the Art Bar + Projects.
4
Magnetic North W/Dazor, Coyote Rock Gym
Thursday
Hometown fellas Dazor offers fuss-free, three-piece alt-rock (and a lot of hyphens, apparently!), perfect for low-key Thursday vibes at Gus' Pub.
3
Orson Welles' War Of The Worlds
Friday
Eastern Front Theatre is doing a performance of Orson Welles' iconic War of The Worlds, "the radio drama that caused a nationwide panic with a dramatization of a Martian invasion of Earth. "
2
David Romero
Friday // Saturday
Spanish dance artist David Romero has wowed audiences from Barcelona to Tokyo with his Flamenco footwork. This November. he's back in Halifax by popular demand—stepping across the Marquee stage. Part of the Atlantic Flamenco festival, a cash wine bar and tapas menu will be on hand for fully authentic vibes (or, if you take in the Nov 5 show, brunch).
1
Hal-Con 2016
Friday // Saturday // Sunday
"The biggest, geekiest, sci-fi convention in Atlantic Canada" is back for another year of all things nerdy at the World Trade & Convention Centre. We'd say get your costumes ready, but chances are attendees have been working away on theirs for months already. (Rome wasn't built in a day, and neither was anime hair, right?!)