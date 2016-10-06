12 better-than-turkey weekend picks

click to enlarge Artist AHI lights up the Company House on Friday (see number 6).

With stacks of new and used vinyl in every imaginable genre to sift through, this is the place for music lovers to dig for rarities and new favourites. You might just find a new treasure! Held at the Forum.If you're more about eggs benny than turkey with the fixings, get to Elements on Hollis for this holiday brunch complete with a "seafood pavilion, sauté station, and all the dessert you could desire." Reservations can be made at 902.496.7960."This class takes you from a pile of scrap wood (provided, or bring some interesting pieces) to a finished product in a single session!" promise event organizers. Presenting basic principles, you'll be taught how to build a stool, side table or bench. The skills gained include how to safely use various saws, perfect various cuts, drilling, clamping and more. This is the perfect class for "beginners who want to take an entire project from start to finish with some guidance on tool use and techniques," organizers add, and is held at Hands on Halifax, 6070 Almon Street.Some of the city's most notorious drag performers honour the gay icon and disco diva by playing her best at Menz & Mollyz. Do you believe in life after love?An early show featuring Wordburglar, the Hali hip-hop head who recently released the video Channel Halifax and Jorun Bombay, the legendary DJ that's been spinning records since before it was cool. Kids, it's a slice of local urban music history at The Seahorse, so forget the turkey and get grooving!Bryan Haycock's works are layered both in style and meaning, drawing on anglo-inspired references such as Charles Booth’s Poverty map of London (1889) and the London Fire Brigade’s map of bomb damage (1941). As the gallery describes it, his multi-media maps are "scraps of topographical information [that] are now little more than meeting places for marks and materials"—much like the wreckage his inspirations echo.

Ontario-based indie soul artist Ahi delivers serious, swoon-worthy '90s soul vibes, from warm music videos to hot vocals. His songs have been heard all the way from London to Ethiopia, and now Halgonians get the chance to groove to 'em, too.The story of a young boxer who joins a dance troupe, this American film is a twist on the coming-of-age drama: While other dancers make their mysterious seizures into dance routines, the protagonist must decide how far she's willing to go to fit in.This story of an African Nova Scotian looking for adventure on a road trip to New York calls on the brutal history of Jim Crow laws and harsh realities provided by(often referred to as simply "the Green book"). "There is a reason this road is not taken...Carl Jarvis learns this journey is not for the weak and no coloured man should attempt it without the green book," the play poster announces. Will Jarvis find the excitement he hopes for? Will he arrive at all? We can't wait to find out.Get ready to party like it's 1996 and join Canadian pop rockers Sloan as they perform a hometown show here in Halifax! The Toronto-based rockers are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their Juno-winning albumby touring it with a collection of fan favourites. Their first time in Halifax since 2015, it's not to be missed."In the late 1700s and early 1800s, thousands of Blacks evaded American slavery and migrated north to Nova Scotia. With them they brought their songs, stories, language, customs, and crafts," explains the Dal art gallery. Amongst these crafts were quilts, richly patterned, "a refined practice passed down from generation to generation, woman to woman." At this event, Shauntay Grant passes on the stories sewn into her family quilts with us all, displaying and discussing their themes with her family members.A collaboration between Vancouver's Wen Wei Wang and Beijing Modern Dance Company's artistic director Gao Yanjinzi, this show sees a mixture of classical and contemporary Chinese forms. Its debut on the Atlantic Canadian stage is part of Live Art Dance's season. Called "an exploration and celebration of these artists' heritage," it's a chance for dance fans to see a whole new world of movement.