Monday, October 3, 2016

Check out Wordburglar’s video for “Channel Halifax”

This hip-hop treasure is steeped in Hali charm.

You know where.
  • Video screen grab
  • You know where.

You may not have seen rapper and writer Sean Jordan (AKA WordBurglar) around much lately, since he's splitting his time between Hali and Toronto. But Jordan's latest video illustrates his love for home.

Filmed over the course of a year, the music video captures Halifax's most iconic corners through all kinds of weather. It's a tribute anyone can appreciate.

“Whether or not you’re from Halifax, the song is about the appreciation of where you’re from and the elements that set you on your path. I consider myself very lucky to have grown up in the city and just wanted to rhyme the stuff I like about it,” says Jordan.

“Channel Halifax” is the first video single (directed by Caley MacLellan) from Jordan's fifth album, Rapplicable Skills. Catch WordBurglar this Saturday at The Seahorse at 8pm, where he'll kick off the album with special guests DJs Jorun Bombay and Uncle Fester.

