While rockers The Trews never exactly went away, they definitely went quiet for awhile, shuffling their lineup and moving to the big smoke, making some re-imagine the Antigonish musicians as a Toronto band. These changes, combined with a national tour bringing the boys back to Nova Scotia this December, make it feel safe to say they're on a comeback—releasing a best-of album with four new tracks and going on their most ambitious tour since 2014.

They'll be lighting up the Marquee stage December 16 with heaps of fan favourites, like (we expect) Poor Old Broken Hearted Me, a Maritime-infused blues jam. Check out their live vibes with this performance: