Top 10 ways to have a dreamy weekend

click to enlarge Via alicemaclean.com.

Alice Maclean's otherworldly watercolours at Lion & Bright (see number 5).

10.Ten Thousand Villages Gift Sale

Saturday, Sept 17, 9am-3pm

This sale gathers fair trade gifts from artisans in developing countries across the globe under one roof at Timberlea Baptist Church. Consider it one-stop, ethical shopping for everything from coffee to toys to jewellery.

9. Lowbrow Art Market/Vintage Kitsch Garage Sale

Saturday, Sept 17, 10am

Looking for some retail therapy? This trip to 2539 Agricola might be just the ticket. Original art, prints, stickers and more from local and travelling artists will help you pimp your apartment, while the garage sale portion of this event is ripe for digging for buried treasures. The event is rounded out by a potluck and open mic (happening at 7pm) so don't forget to lug your favourite casserole and maybe even a tune or two!

8.Full Moon Yoga

Friday, Sept 16, 10-11pm

Celebrate the full moon with this slow, meditiative yoga practice that’ll have you rising into tree pose as the moon rises in the sky. Event organziers suggest dressing in layers and even bringing a light blanket as fall temperatures began to creep into our evenings. Held at Fort Needham Memorial Park.

7. Davis Cup World Group Playoffs

Sept 16-18

Watch Canada's men's tennis team face off against Team Chile in the Davis Cup, the World Cup of tennis. The pressure is on Canada to beat the Chileans in order to keep their place in the elite "World Group" and avoid getting banished to the Davis minor leagues. Catch all the net-swishing action by grabbing tickets at ticketatlantic.com!

6. Paintings by Patrick Rapati

To Sept 30

Leave your notions of left and right brain aside at this Gallery Page and Strange exhibit, fusing the spheres of math and art together on canvas. Rapti believes in expressing ideas through numbers, meaning his muted grey paintings are awash with calculations that convey ideas—like what number would best represent nothingness.

click to enlarge Via Tennis Canada

Vasek Pospisil plays for Team Canada in the Davis Cup (see 7).

5. Alice Maclean's Shadowland Series

To Sept 30

Twisted silhouettes awash with bleeding watercolours comprise this collection, which focus on Maclean's speciality of representing the human form in different ways.

4. Owen Meany's Batting Stance Record Release Show w/ Longe Range Hustle, Daveband

Friday, Sept 16, 8:30-11pm

With a literary-inspired name that's a nod to author John Irving, it's no surprise fans of Owen Meany's Batting Stance die for the lyrically-oriented songs high on narrative. Get lost in the songful storytelling yourself at their Company House album release show, where $10 gets you in and $15 covers entrance and snags you a copy of the CD.

3. Poetry Slam/Open Mic

Friday, Sept 16, 7pm

A rare chance to hear playwright and Canadian Parliamentary Poet Laureate George Elliott Clarke share his verses, as well as witness work by emerging talent (and maybe even share your own!). It all goes down at The Local.

2. Atlantic Film Festival

Sept 15-22

Now in its 36th year, the Atlantic Film Fest is back to celebrate homegrown flicks from new and established talent—as well as screening some artsy international offerings. Pass the popcorn! Some highlights include the feature film adaptation of Folk Art icon Maude Lewis (Maudie), and a '70s tinged-tale of teenage runaways crossing Cape Breton Bound for New York (Weirdos). For full details and dozens of screening times check www.atlanticfilm.com.

1. Sweet's September Seduction

Friday, Sept 16, 10pm-2am

A Canadian first, this show features Female Stud performers giving a sexy, non-gender-conforming show at Hugo's Bar and Grill. See these strong studs get down while listing to Dartmouth rapper Sweetz (Shianne Gordon) launches her first mixtape, Unbreakable Smile, Chapter 1. Sweetz wanted her first music release party to represent who she is, as part of the queer community. "I figured I would want to bring entertainment that would make me feel comfortable, so that's why I decided to bring these strippers," she says. "My sexuality, ya know I don't want to have to hide that or be something I am not just to fit into the rap industry."