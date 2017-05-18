The Flower Shop hops to Barrington

OPINIONATED »
posted by CHRIS PARSONS, May 11/17
OPINIONATED »
posted by CHERYL HANN, May 11/17
OPINIONATED »
posted by RAJA SALIM, Apr 27/17
REALITY BITES »
posted by JACOB BOON, May 16/17
Conservatives drop Jad Crnogorac and Bill McEwen withdraws from NDP over unearthed online comments. comments 0
REALITY BITES »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, May 12/17
“Women are continuously struggling to be valued and recognized and supported within this political spectrum,” says Pamela Lovelace. comments 3
REALITY BITES »
posted by JACOB BOON, May 12/17
Premier's office has plans for fixing toxic water, but what they are and how HRM is involved has yet to be disclosed. comments 0
REALITY BITES »
posted by ALEX MYRICK, May 5/17
Citizen-led walking tours return to bring the city's history, architecture and urban planning down to street-level. comments 2
REALITY BITES »
posted by ALEX MYRICK, May 5/17
Liberal incumbent faces criticism from challengers over long-festering environmental problem in Harrietsfield. comments 0
REALITY BITES »
posted by JACOB BOON, May 4/17
Residents and community advocates strongly opposed to housing authority’s plans for new surveillance system. comments 5
REALITY BITES »
posted by JACOB BOON, May 3/17
Dartmouth East MLA says his family has been subjected to “unsettling and offensive” privacy breaches. comments 0
REALITY BITES »
posted by JACOB BOON, May 3/17
Party not commenting about communications director, who was fired three years ago after domestic assault. comments 3
REALITY BITES »
posted by MIRA CHIASSON, May 1/17
Lower Sackville resident wants area preserved from company’s development. comments 0
REALITY BITES »
posted by ALEXANDRA BINIARZ, May 1/17
In a follow-up to the Women’s March on Washington, next week’s Nova Scotia Women Vote rally aims to empower voters and hold politicians to task. comments 2
SHOPTALK »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, May 18/17
The veteran florist leaves its Granville digs May 31 comments 0
SHOPTALK »
posted by ALLISON SAUNDERS, May 11/17
Say goodbye with an Open City mega sale comments 0
SHOPTALK »
posted by ALLISON SAUNDERS, May 11/17
The downtown shoe store closes May 27 comments 0
SHOPTALK »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, May 4/17
Sweet Pea Boutique has been making Haligonians look cute for 10 years. comments 0