Thursday, May 11, 2017

Closings Preamable Footwear walks on

The downtown shoe store closes May 27

Posted By on Thu, May 11, 2017 at 1:23 PM

Five years after opening in the Trillium building, Preamble Footwear (1457 South Park Street) has announced that the end of May will also be the end of the store. A spin-off shop from the nearly 40-year shoe veterans at Aerobics First (6166 Quinpool Road), Preamble opened its doors in 2012, offering Haligonians fashionable footwear that puts practicality and comfort first. With its lease coming to an end, it’ll close permanently on May 27, but until then will be selling off everything at a discounted price.

All new shoes (Camper, Clarks, Fly and other solid brands) are currently 25 percent off, will be 40 percent off starting May 13 and from May 20 to the end, are half-price.

