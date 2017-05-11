SaltBox
Thursday, May 11, 2017

Closings Abode Boutique is closing

Say goodbye with an Open City mega sale

Posted By on Thu, May 11, 2017 at 1:55 PM

Another business dedicated to quality is leaving the Halifax shopping scene—this time Daun Windover’s furniture and home decor shop Abode Boutique. After stints on Granville and Doyle streets, the source for mid-century modern pieces, Scandinavian designs and dishes and accessories settled into its current home at 5881 Almon Street in early 2016, which will close its doors at the end of the month. Windover is offering up mega deals until that point, starting with a garage sale this weekend during Open City (Saturday, May 13, 12-5pm) where she won’t just be selling off existing stock, but everything she has in storage as well. Everything’s got to go, so store fixtures, Christmas stock, shop decor and carpets are up for grabs, too.

