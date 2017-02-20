SaltBox

Monday, February 20, 2017

Dartmouth's answer to the Casper bed

How a local foam expert designed a mattress that has "nothing like it on the market"

Posted By on Mon, Feb 20, 2017 at 11:51 AM

click to enlarge A Secours mattress (and bed frame from KEW) on display in a model suite - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • A Secours mattress (and bed frame from KEW) on display in a model suite

As someone who lives with fibromyalgia and has been through four car accidents, Bree Phillipe knows what it’s like to deal with chronic pain.

“As awful as all of those things were, they made me really good at my job,” she says.

Phillipe works for Comfort Foam—a small business owned by Emily Calkin—which specializes in custom-cut mattresses, among other things. People seek out the company to get mattresses for their RVs or boats, and Comfort Foam also gets referrals from hospitals, chiropractors and occupational therapists. According to Phillipe, it’s the sole commercial-grade foam supplier in Atlantic Canada.

“It’s really incredible what a properly-designed foam mattress can do for someone, and back pain is one of those lovely beasts that most people deal with.”

Phillipe decided she wanted to “take the company to the next level” by releasing a line of standard sized foam mattresses in addition to the bespoke ones. She and Calkin collaborated for a year-and-a-half before launching the Secours collection three weeks ago.

The mattress has interchangeable layers and a removable cover that’s “bed bug-proof, waterproof, dust allergen-proof.”

“There’s nothing like it on the market,” says Phillipe, adding that all the materials are sourced locally or within Canada. “I can do it here in Dartmouth for a very competitive price.”

