SaltBox

Shoptalk

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Favourite
Share

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Inkwell's moving to Brunswick Street

Posted By on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 10:25 AM

click to enlarge A Valentine's Day Inkwell Original, designed and printed in-house
  • A Valentine's Day Inkwell Original, designed and printed in-house

It hasn’t been easy being Inkwell Modern Handmade Boutique (1658 Market Street) these past few years. Convention centre construction and street closures have been a pretty consistent thorn in the shop’s side, but despite that it’s kept calm and carried on bringing letterpress stationery and adorable handmade gifts to the table.

“It’s been a real exercise in patience and perseverance,” says Inkwell’s owner, Andrea Rahal, who announced last week that after six years in its current home, the shop has finally decided to move to another location. “We really wanted to stay downtown, we didn’t want to inconvenience our established clientele. And this one really did tick all the boxes I was looking for.”

Big windows, foot traffic and accessibility are what made 2001 Brunswick Street (just across the street from the new 2 Crows Brewery) the winner. Though the spot has similar square footage as the current space, Rahal says it’ll be more friendly for displays and will make way for more of what Inkwell does well. “We’ll be expanding on the categories that we’ve dabbled in, so more home wares, more accessories, more apothecary,” she adds.

The new Inkwell aims to open in April.

Tags: , , , ,

Related Locations

Survey Asks

What should we name Halifax Transit's automated stop announcement voice?

  • RUTH (Robotic Urban Transit Helper)
  • Vincent Coleman
  • HRMBE (Halifax Regional Municipality Bus Exposition)
  • Siri Cruise
  • The Dart Mouth

View Results

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Remember, it's entirely possible to disagree without spiralling into a thread of negativity and personal attacks. We have the right to remove (and you have the right to report) any comments that go against our policy.

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Trudeau's refugee cap undervalues Canadian values   (City)
  2. Overhaul in procurement policy for HRM   (Reality Bites)
  3. Halifax police opt out of Pride parade    (Reality Bites)
  4. Jalana Lewis cares about her community   (City)
  5. Legal experts closely watching Michael Kydd’s Twitter lawsuit   (City)
  6. Greetings to a career I didn't reach   (Voice of the City)
  7. Police need to earn the trust of black communities   (Justice)
  8. Speaking the same language   (City)
  9. Inkwell's moving to Brunswick Street   (Shoptalk)
  10. Terminal disease   (Nova Scotia)

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 36
February 2, 2017

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2017 Coast Publishing Ltd.