SaltBox

Shoptalk

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Favourite
Share

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Halifax Street Style

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 5:58 PM

click to enlarge MEGHAN TANSEY WHITTON
  • MEGHAN TANSEY WHITTON

Name: Josiah Stevens 
Spotted: Alderney Landing
Occupation: Barista and owner/operator of Drifter Goods
Wearing: Maru Photo Moto jacket, Taylor Stitch chore pants and button-up, Vans shoes, Drifter Goods five-panel

How would you describe your style?
Workwear/layered/outdoors.

Where do you derive inspiration from when putting together an outfit?
Normally it’s a bit of form and function. I’ll  see what it’s like outside, and what I’m doing and throw something on based on temperature or function. 

Name a current trend that you just can’t get on board with?
Chino joggers, the ones with elastic around the ankles. Local hotspot for gems? Pro Skates 

Tags: , ,

Survey Asks

What should we name Halifax Transit's automated stop announcement voice?

  • RUTH (Robotic Urban Transit Helper)
  • Vincent Coleman
  • HRMBE (Halifax Regional Municipality Bus Exposition)
  • Siri Cruise
  • The Dart Mouth

View Results

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Remember, it's entirely possible to disagree without spiralling into a thread of negativity and personal attacks. We have the right to remove (and you have the right to report) any comments that go against our policy.

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Speaking the same language   (City)
  2. Letters to the editor, February 2, 2017   (Letters)
  3. International mailbag   (Savage Love)
  4. Free Will Astrology   (Free Will Astrology)
  5. SCIENCE MATTERS: Indigenous people are fighting for us all   (Science Matters)
  6. Editing the way journalists write about social justice   (City)
  7. Bigger love: polyamory in Halifax   (Health)
  8. Encounters with The Sleep Watcher   (Justice)
  9. The struggle of a Muslim woman of colour in Halifax   (Voice of the City)
  10. Carbon pricing offers an answer to climate change   (Voice of the City)

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 36
February 2, 2017

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2017 Coast Publishing Ltd.