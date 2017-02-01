Halifax Street Style

click to enlarge MEGHAN TANSEY WHITTON

Name: Josiah Stevens Spotted: Alderney Landing Occupation: Barista and owner/operator of Drifter Goods Wearing: Maru Photo Moto jacket, Taylor Stitch chore pants and button-up, Vans shoes, Drifter Goods five-panel

How would you describe your style? Workwear/layered/outdoors.

Where do you derive inspiration from when putting together an outfit? Normally it’s a bit of form and function. I’ll see what it’s like outside, and what I’m doing and throw something on based on temperature or function.

Name a current trend that you just can’t get on board with? Chino joggers, the ones with elastic around the ankles. Local hotspot for gems? Pro Skates