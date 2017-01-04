loved escape rooms so much that he decided to open one of his own—even if it meant giving up his all of his free time. His Mind Hack Room Escape (1410 Hammonds Plains Road)—the city’s fifth escape room— debuted quietly December 18, providing a little friendly problem solving for folks looking to keep busy over the holidays.

“I worked full time but wanted to do it, so I decided to limit my openings to evenings and weekends,” says Hall. “It’s a labour of love, you know?” After much beta testing, his Railroaded room—a treasure hunt of sorts—has about a 20 percent success rate. Hall says making it challenging was important for him, but also making it unique.

“Every room in metro has the same scenario, there’s an element of peril. With the treasure hunter room I wanted to do something different,” he says. “It’s a crossroads decision.” He’s currently working on a second, spy-themed room that you’ll have to break into, not out of (oh, and defuse a bomb) for early spring.