Mind your business: 2016's openings and closings

Hot damn, the entrepreneurial juices were flowing in Halifax this year. The proof of burgeoning business is in the numbers— the openings of new, exciting and expanded local shops and restaurants triples the number of sad departures and unfortunate closings. And what a relief, goodbyes are the worst. (Sniff Cafe Karachi, sniff sniff Video Difference.) Because of the 116 openings—and 38 closings—we didn’t have room to include all of the new locations and renovations that happened in 2016, but they’ve helped keep our streetscapes ever-evolving, too. Well done, town! If we’ve missed anything major (or about 100 vape shops) let us know in the comments.

Special thanks to informant extraordinaire, @HalifaxReTales

BEDFORD/ SACKVILLE



click to enlarge Lenny Mullins

Backoos Korean To Go

OPENED

Backoos Korean To Go 188 Bedford Highway

Bedford Basin Farmers’ Market 397 Bedford Highway

The Butcher’s Block 540 Southgate Drive

Board Room Game Cafe 936 Bedford Highway

Cortado Tasting Room 50 Gary Martin Drive

Edible Matters Pub 1325 Hammonds Plains

Hammock by Thornbloom 1595 Bedford Highway

Jumping Bean 936 Bedford Highway

Mary Jane’s 73 Sackville Drive

Patty Cakes 131 Sackville Drive

Sushi Nami Royale 827 Bedford Highway

Sweet Beans Boutique 27 Dellridge Lane

Tasty Source 264 Bedford Highway

Tazah Pizza 540 Southgate Drive

The Wedding Venue Cafe 592 Bedford Highway

Wong’s Wok 811 Bedford Highway

CLOSED Cherry Berry 81 Peakview Way

House of Mei Mei 264 Bedford Highway

Nu Cafe 799 Sackville Drive

Suga Rush Candy Store 619 Sackville Drive

Son Vida Social House 540 Southgate Drive

Video Difference 1239 Bedford Highway

World Tea House 1595 Bedford Highway

Yeh! Frozen Yogurt 800 Sackville Drive

QUINPOOL/ WEST END/CLAYTON PARK/ FAIRVIEW/ SPRYFIELD

click to enlarge Jessica Judge

Spryfield Farmers' Market

OPENED

Acadian Fish and Chips 16 Dentith Road

The Anchor 3626 Dutch Village Road

Chameleon Cafe 7071 Bayers Road

Dhaba Sweet & Spice Shoppe 8 Oland Crescent

Dilly Dally Cafe 6100 Quinpool Road

East Coast Bakery 6257 Quinpool Road

Golden Fortune 189 Herring Cove Road

Halifax Buy & Sell 70 Lacewood Drive

Halifax VR Room 2863 Oxford Street

Lucky Penny Coffee 6440 Quinpool Road

On The Mat 2985 Oxford Street

Pho Maxim 30 Farnham Gate Road

Riot Snack Bar 6293 Quinpool Road

Station Six 247 Herring Cove Road

Spryfield Farmers’ Market 111 Drysdale Road

Velo’s Pizza 3248 Dutch Village Road

CLOSED

Cherry Berry 6024 Quinpool Road

Golding Lighting 6238 Quinpool Road

Med Cafe 247 Herring Cove Road

Shawarma Stop 6290 Quinpool Road

Video Difference 6086 Quinpool Road

Cafe Karachi 16 Titus Street

BARRINGTON

click to enlarge Highwayman's pintxos

OPENED Barrington Steakhouse 1662 Barrington Street

Health Nutz 1723 Barrington Street

Highwayman 1673 Barrington Street

Jake's Florist and Chocolatier 3204 Barrington Street

QTique Fashion Boutique 1020 Barrington Street

Qui Brothers Dumplings 1335 Barrington Street

Tidehouse Brewing 2-5187 Salter Street

Trapped Escape Room 1313 Barrington Street

Weird Harbour 1656 Barrington Street

Hot Plate The Sizzling House 1022 Barrington Street

CLOSED

Skybox Haircutting 1235 Barrington Street

Hiroshima Sushi Xpress 1022 Barrington Street

DOWNTOWN DARTMOUTH

click to enlarge Jessica Judge

Koko Mod Floral Design

OPENED Best Kept Secret 21 Portland Street

Cafe 98 98 Portland Street

Kew 102 Portland Street

Koko Mod Floral Design 158 Portland Street

La Marche Fruit Boutique 31 King’s Wharf Place

Lady Luck Boutique 118 Portland Street

New Scotland Clothing 20 Wentworth Street

The Passage Cafe at King 65 King Street

Picnic at The Dart 127A Portland Street

Stone Pizza 79 Alderney Drive

The Trainyard General Store 53 Portland Street

CLOSED

Caroline’s Bakery & Patisserie 79 Alderney Drive

King Street Cafe 65 King Street

The Passage Cafe at King 65 King Street

Sugar Shok 112 Portland Street

DARTMOUTH

click to enlarge Lenny Mullins

Nine Locks Brewery

OPENED

Downeast Beer Factory 612 Windmill Road

Hometown Furniture & Mattress 24 Akerley Boulevard

Joe Toulany’s Pizza & Lebanese Grill 590 Portland Street

Kabayan Food Mart 172 Wyse Road

Millstone Public House 250 Baker Drive

Nine Locks 219 Waverley Road

St Louis Bar & Grill 547 Portland Street

Seafarers Pub 31 Cow Bay Road

Usta Turkish & Mediterranean Restaurant 635 Portland Hills

CLOSED

Always and Forever 145 Main Street

Ceilidh’s Pub 245 Waverley Road

Darkside Cafe 196 Windmill Road

Emma’s Eatery 31 Cow Bay Road

SPRING GARDEN/ SOUTH END

click to enlarge NXN Photography

Go 2 Eat

OPENED Chatime 1480 Brenton Street

Curio Art Market 1479 Birmingham Street

Giant Bicycles 5536 Sackville Street

Go 2 Eat 5518 Spring Garden

HFX Dog 968 Mitchell Street

Katrina Tuttle Bridal 5954 Spring Garden

The Juice Press 1551 South Park Street

The Port 5485 Clyde Street

Manual Dairy Bar 5688 Spring Garden Road

Mappatura Bistro 5883 Spring Garden Road

National Access Cannabis 5990 Spring Garden Rd

Nova Scotia Designer Craft Shop 1099 Marginal Road

The Smiling Goat 5466 Spring Garden Road

Stillwell Beergarden 5688 Spring Garden Road

Vica Boutque 5475 Spring Garden Road

Wow Hot Pot 5650 Spring Garden Road

CLOSED

Alex Oh Sushi & Rolls 1589 Dresden Row

Downtown Digital 1078 Queen Street

Dress In Time 5670 Spring Garden

Fresh Goods 1491 South Park Street

Pizza Delight 5680 Spring Garden

Wrap So D 1209 Marginal Road

DOWNTOWN

click to enlarge Meghan Tansey Whitton

Halifax Distilling Co.

OPENED

Blue Apples Arts and Wellness Centre 5228 Blowers Street

By Hand Artisan Market 1867 Granville Street

East of Grafton 1580 Argyle Street

Eastside Mario's 5287 Prince Street

Dandelion Cafe 5228 Blowers Street

Haskapa Premium Berry Products 1477 Lower Water Street

Halifax Distilling Co. 1668 Lower Water Street

Little Oak 1475 Lower Water Street

Moon Moon Cosmetics 1475 Lower Water Street

Pavia Gallery 1723 Hollis Street

Pong Social Club 1741 Grafton Street

Roll It Up Sushi 1995 Brunswick Street

Soap In Your Mouth 5239 Blowers Street

Shuck Seafood & Raw Bar 5120 Salter Street

Stubborn Goat Beer Garden 1549 Lower Water Street

Tawa Grill 1496 Lower Water Street

Yu Yo Craft Supply + Tea House 1496 Lower Water Street

Verano 1871 Hollis Street

CLOSED

Aleppo Cafe 1496 Lower Water Street

Dandelion Cafe 5228 Blowers Street

Hamachi House 5190 Morris Street

ONYX 1580 Argyle Street

NORTH END

click to enlarge Meghan Tansey Whitton

Kitsune Food Co.

OPENED

11th Street Boutique 5649 Hennessey Street

The 244 2150 Gottingen Street

Agora 2394 Agricola Street

The Canvas Room 5521 Cornwallis Street

Earth Goddess Shop 5528 Kaye Street

El Chino 2398 Robie Street

Eliot & Vine 2305 Clifton Street

Fibres of Life 2082 Gottingen Street

Hands On Halifax 6072 Almon Street

Hooked 5783 Charles Street

Kitsune Food Co. 5710 Young Street

LF Bakery 2063 Gottingen Street

Made in the Maritimes 5527 Young Street

Panache Luxury Linens 3132 Isleville Street

Pramana 2207 Gottingen Street

Sattva Boutique 2453 Agricola Street

Timber Lounge 2712 Agricola Street

Vapor Plus 2082 Gottingen Street

Waffle Love 5530 Kaye Street Workshop & Co. 2470 Maynard Street

CLOSED

Bogside Gallery 5527 Young Street

Canvas Sip & Paint 5521 Quinpool Road

Chi Bistro 5687 Charles Street