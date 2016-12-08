SaltBox

Thursday, December 8, 2016

Curious about Curio Art Market?

Add this one to the shopping list

Posted By on Thu, Dec 8, 2016 at 11:17 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-12-08_at_11.14.16_am.png

Best buds and Acadia grads Scott MacLean and Lauren Harwood are passionate about giving entrepreneurs a running start to help grow their small businesses. The pair are behind Inspire Halifax, an endeavour responsible for new downtown shopping spot Curio Art Market (1479 Birmingham Street), which made its debut last weekend. “Our goal and vision is to inspire Halifax that you can be a small business owner and and entrepreneur and make it work,” says MacLean of the boutique, which is located in the former Daily Grind. “We don’t really have a policy of who can sell their stuff, we’re very open into bringing in as many artists as possible.” Right now you’ll find work from 50 local makers, budding businesses and NSCAD students, and MacLean and Harwood hope to keep that number growing. For now, Curio will be open through until Christmas (Sun-Wed, 10am-6pm; Thu-Sat, 9am-9pm) but the pair hopes it will be sustainable enough to stay open for the foreseeable future.

