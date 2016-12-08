Entrepreneur and artistplans to affirm the fashion industry in Halifax with his debut line of paintings turned casual wear. It’s called A Guide to the Revolution, and Hemsworth says the loose-fitting eco-friendly tees, layerable Grime hoodies and sleek bomber jackets are all about personal empowerment.

“It’s built around the archetype of the revolutionary. It seeks to capture the strength and confidence of a person who believes in something, and despite adversity, pushes forward and elicits positive change.” While Hemsworth cites the recent launch his clothing company, BZLY, as his personal revolution, he’s known that he wanted to be an entrepreneur as early as age 11. “This was a few years after coping with the news I would never be a Power Ranger or the next Michael Jordan. I knew whatever I ended up doing had to be my own. I started BZLY to do just that, give myself an uncensored avenue to create.”

This creativity is made intrinsic to every BZLY garment by Hemsworth first locking himself in a room, most often in the company of an XL pizza and an Al Green record. There, he puts acrylics and spraypaint to canvas, crafting abstract paintings that will embody the feeling of his designer line. The best of the batch get converted into digital blueprints, and with the help of seasoned designer James Awmack, the themes and colourways of the art imbue a fresh fashion series with a unique creative touch. “Nova Scotia is an amazing creative environment for a project like this,” says Hemsworth. “Art galleries are speckled through the city almost as frequently as Tim Hortons’. It just seems like our export here is our creativity.”

For BZLY, the future holds an appearance at the Last Minute Holiday Pop-Up (Thursday, December 9, 3-8pm) put on by Bodega Boutique (104 Portland Street), a line of Offseason Classics to tide you over post-January, and when spring arrives it’s time for Series II: Legacy Systems.