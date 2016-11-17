Hyped on handmade: 12 holiday markets and pop-ups to check out

click to enlarge Sam Kean

North by Night

North by Night Holiday Market

Back again, taking over the corner of Charles and Agricola, is the North by Night Holiday Market, a seasonal street party. Just before the sun goes down for the day (curse you, early darkness!) the strip comes alive with food trucks, live music, a beer garden, clothing, crafts and snacks. It’s basically the best block party imaginable—but everyone’s invited.

Sat Nov 19, 2500 Agricola Street, 4-9pm

Christmas in Cole Harbour Craft Market

If you aren’t one of those people who decked the halls on November 12 like some kind of season-pusher, you’ll find decoration inspiration at Cole Harbour Place. Whether food (cookies! fudge! bacon jam!), gifts or crafts—it’s all handmade here.

Sat Nov 19 and Sun Nov 20, Cole Harbour Place, 51 Forest Hills Parkway, 10am-4pm,$2

click to enlarge Anne Pryde pottery at the NSDCC Designer Craft Show

NSDCC Designer Craft Show

The Nova Scotia Designer Craft Council gathers the finest stocking stuffers in the land for this annual juried show and sale. Work from NSDCC members includes sculpture, jewellery, textiles, pottery, metal work, glass, organic skincare and many others.

Fri Nov 18 (10am-9pm), Sat Nov 19 (9am-5pm), Sun Nov 20 (10am-5pm), Cunard Centre, 961 Marginal Road, $6-9

Dalplex Christmas Craft Market

Dalplex has been doing this Christmassy thing for over 30 years, meaning its got its shit figured out. Gathering one-of-a-kind goodness from across the Atlantic provinces, Dal offers tables upon tables of snacks, toys, crafts and decorations.

Fri Nov 25 (12-9:30pm), Sat Nov 26 (9:30am-6pm), Sun Nov 27 (10am-5pm), Dalplex, 6260 South Street, $7 ($5 for Dal students/staff/Dalplex members)

click to enlarge Gina Comeau

Dartmouth Makers Winter Market

And the Makers gonna make make make make make you want to spend all your money, just a warning. This crafty weekend brings together 50 of Darmouth’s finest—including Ment Jewellery, TNT Candles, Folk and Forest woodwares and Off Beet Farms—for a cozy couple of shopping days.

Fri Nov 25 (5-9pm) and Sat Nov 26 (9am-5pm), Christ Church Hall, 61 Dundas Street

click to enlarge Halifax Lights at Historic Properties

Halifax Lights Holiday Market

Kind of like an shopping advent calendar for counting down your weekends until Santa’s big scene, Halifax Lights makes Historic Properties even more charming than its natural state with twinkling lights, festive treats, local vendors and live music. Get bundled up and bask in the atmosphere.

BONUS: This year check out pop-up version of the market at 1566 Barrington Street (Nov 23-Dec 18) and 1593 Argyle Street (Dec 16-18).

Fri Nov 25 to Sun Dec 18, Historic Properties, 1869 Upper Water Street, Fridays 4-9pm, Saturdays 12-9pm, Sundays 12-4pm

NSCAD Holiday Pop-up

Support local makers and NSCAD students by stuffing your stockings via pop-up sales at various spaces at the Fountain Campus. Over 70 students will be selling their original work—expect textiles, letterpress cards, photos, prints and a serious case of talent-envy.

Fri Nov 25 (4-9pm), Sat Nov 26 (10am-4pm), Fountain Campus, Granville Mall, 5163 Duke Street

click to enlarge A Humble Burdock wreath

Humble Burdock Pop-up at Abode

Where’s the wreath? Look no further. The north end source for mid-century modern furniture and accessories is welcoming Amanda Muis of Humble Burdock flowers, and her creative takes on the classic wreath, to the shop for one afternoon only. Your door will thank you for this one.

Sat Nov 26, Abode, 5881 Almon Street, 1-4pm

Pro Skates’ Holiday Handmade Sale

Extra pretty little things in Pro—Melody Hillman ceramics, Thief & Bandit clothing, Swine-Jay jewellery and other handmade gems.

Sat Nov 26, Pro Skateboards, Snowboards & Surfboards, 6451 Quinpool Road, 8am-4pm

Wish Book II

Nope, not the hefty Sears catalogue. Gather round this former gallery space and find over 35 makers and their hard work—ceramics, stationery, fashion, apothecary, homeware, jewellery and piles more. Party at the kick-off, Monday, November 28 at 6pm.

Nov 28-Dec 18, 1869 Granville Street, Sun, Tue, Thu, 10am-6pm; Fri-Sat, 10am-7pm

click to enlarge submitted

Ice cream cone decorations by Emily Lawrence will be at Big Pony's pop-up

Big Pony Holiday Pop-up

This majestic creature is a gift-giving playground on a regular day, but Big Pony’s offering up additional season’s greetings by bringing 30 bonus artists (local and Canadian) into the shop, perfect for those shopping for “the quirky or unconventional folks on your list.” The pop-up launches with tax-free shopping on December 2.

Fri Dec 2, Big Pony, 2168 Agricola Street, 6-10pm

Halifax Crafters Society Winter Market

An annual inspiration for festive feelings, the Halifax Crafters Society’s juried craft market brings together a little bit of everything (ceramics, cosmetics, cookies, jewellery, stationery and so on) and a lot of talent.

Fri Dec 2 (5-9pm), Sat Dec 3, Sun Dec 4 (10am-5pm), Olympic Community Centre, 2304 Hunter Street