When Mengyi Bian hopped on a plane from China to start her business degree at Dalhousie, she wasn’t necessarily planning to set up shop in Halifax. But after spotting a niche, her entrepreneurial senses kicked in.

“I was thinking of bringing international to local,” she says of her idea for Moon Moon Cosmetics, a new store at Bishop's Landing (1475 Lower Water Street) offering Korean and Japanese products. A tiny but mighty space, Moon Moon sells brands you won’t find anywhere else in HRM, from face care to makeup, to electronic eyelash curlers, Bian tries to offer a wide variety. The biz opened two weeks ago, and has been steady with curious customers, she says.

“I spend a lot of time explaining what the products are,” says Bian, laughing. On the flip side, much of Moon Moon’s clientele have also been international students—people who are already familiar with these brands. The biggest obsession from Korean and Japanese beauty lovers? Sheet masks. Essentially a facial in a package, these thin cotton sheets are packed with nourishing vitamins used to hydrate, prevent acne, brighten and more. Prices start as low as $1.49 per mask— an affordable way to treat yo’ self.