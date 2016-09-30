East of Montreal moves this weekend

click to enlarge

Exactly two years to the day after opening up shop at 1474 Brenton Street, consignment dress shop East of Montreal will re-open its doors at a new location this Saturday. At nearly double the size of its current spot, the next evolution of the boutique will call Sophie’s Place (5486 Spring Garden Road, the former location of Mills) home, alongside neighbours Casa Dante, House of Moda and Lily’s Lingerie.

“We were determined to stay in the downtown core,” says Linda Rand who owns East of Montreal with her longtime friend and fellow fashion enthusiast Leeanne Carson. “What we’re hoping is that we’ll get exposed to a whole group of people who didn’t know about us.” The extra space doesn’t just mean more room to make the brand name, gently-used dresses and other formalwear shine, but also opportunity to take more consignment pieces from the public.