Thursday, April 27, 2017

Fruition is now Springhouse

Springhouse has sprung!

Posted By on Thu, Apr 27, 2017 at 6:03 AM

New logo, who dis?
  • New logo, who dis?

“We are five years in business, and we started the business as a hobby when we were babies and knew nothing,” says Jessie Doyle of Fruition with a laugh. “It’s slowly grown over the last few years, we often say it’s taken a life of its own. It took the lead and we followed.” Just in time for the business’ fifth year of serving up raw, fresh creative food it’s making some changes—Doyle and her business partner and husband Seth Graham started by closing their Coburg Road cafe location to focus on their Seaport Farmers’ Market (1209 Marginal Road) flagship, and this week they’re relaunching with a new name, Springhouse.

“It’s a small, one-room building that covers a spring,” says Doyle. “It would also keep food cool and fresh. It harkens back to a time when food was pure.” Springhouse will also freshen up its market location, to allow for more efficient production and output, and will put in a Pop Culture Kombucha Co. tap, but otherwise it’s business as usual. Doyle will celebrate five years and fresh beginnings this weekend at Head 2 Toe’s Girls Night Out (Exhibition Park, Friday April 28, 5pm).

