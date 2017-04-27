Fruition is now Springhouse

click to enlarge New logo, who dis?

“We are five years in business, and we started the business as a hobby when we were babies and knew nothing,” saysofwith a laugh. “It’s slowly grown over the last few years, we often say it’s taken a life of its own. It took the lead and we followed.” Just in time for the business’ fifth year of serving up raw, fresh creative food it’s making some changes—Doyle and her business partner and husbandstarted by closing their Coburg Road cafe location to focus on their(1209 Marginal Road) flagship, and this week they’re relaunching with a new name, Springhouse.“It’s a small, one-room building that covers a spring,” says Doyle. “It would also keep food cool and fresh. It harkens back to a time when food was pure.” Springhouse will also freshen up its market location, to allow for more efficient production and output, and will put in atap, but otherwise it’s business as usual. Doyle will celebrate five years and fresh beginnings this weekend at(Exhibition Park, Friday April 28, 5pm).