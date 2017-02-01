click to enlarge via Facebook

Start polishing your dancing shoes (er, platform sneakers?), The Argyle Grill & Bar's (1575 Argyle Street) plan to convert its basement into a new weekend dance party.

The restaurant/bar's mostly unused downstairs space will be re-vamped to become Vinyl Retro Dance Lounge, a concept The Argyle's parent company Urban Sparq Hospitality has tried—with much success—in other Canadian cities like Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton. Because who doesn't want to relive the hits and misses Much Music countdown from yesteryear?

Urban Sparq's Dan Crerar says Vinyl will crank '90s and 2000s mashups over an LED dancefloor Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, offer bottle service and boast a "retro feel" with lots of mirrors, big booths and music paraphernalia.

"Its nostalgia," says Crerar of the current '90s comeback. "It’s like old school video games are cool again. Everything old is cool again."

Vinyl Retro Dance Lounge aims to open February 16.