Please don’t fire whoever runs the Scotsburn Dairy twitter

OK Agropur, you huge bummer, you’re laying off hundreds of Atlantic Canadians who work in the dairy industry, and you’ve just acquired Scotsburn Dairy so I’m sort of scared shitless that you might decide to axe the wonderfully bizarre, borderline offensive person who populates the Scotsburn Dairy twitter account (@ScotsburnDairy, please smash follow with the quickness).

But surely there are other places to cut costs, because the belly laughs that this totally bonkers twitter feed affords us are priceless.

Have a scroll through my top 11 Scotsburn tweets and promptly give this person a raise.

Hey HOUSEWIVES!

Ladies, rejoice when your #manmakesdinner and serves up #ScotburnIceCream to thank you for all you do, and to celebrate #housewifesday! pic.twitter.com/K9SgIpqVzO — Scotsburn Dairy (@ScotsburnDairy) November 3, 2016

Housewives be fat.

Aunts and uncles just don’t get the appreciation they deserve.

Use this #cofeemilkshake recipe to treat your #Aunt & #Uncle as a thanks for all they do 4 U https://t.co/AIHqiHHJQB pic.twitter.com/I6rdY6flGG — Scotsburn Dairy (@ScotsburnDairy) July 26, 2016

Bubba.

UM.

UM?

Sending thoughts & prayers for those in #FortMacMurray; hoping it’ll rain to put out the fires & hide their tears. pic.twitter.com/lDTVb89U4L — Scotsburn Dairy (@ScotsburnDairy) May 6, 2016

If you begin to want to vacuum or sweep.

Its #NoHouseWorkDay. If you begin to want to vacuum or sweep, seek the cure- a spoon & bowl of #ScotsburnIceCream! pic.twitter.com/KZ6Wj58qwX — Scotsburn Dairy (@ScotsburnDairy) April 7, 2016

<3

Let's get this hashtag poppin, everyone: #NoTrouble4That

Ow, I bet they hurt their arm with this stretch.

The best for last. The tweet that started it all. A love affair that only grows more passionate by the day.