SaltBox
The+Feed

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Favourite
Share

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Please don’t fire whoever runs the Scotsburn Dairy twitter

#HeavenlyHashtags

Posted By on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 2:49 PM

click to enlarge Too true.
  • Too true.

OK Agropur, you huge bummer, you’re laying off hundreds of Atlantic Canadians who work in the dairy industry, and you’ve just acquired Scotsburn Dairy so I’m sort of scared shitless that you might decide to axe the wonderfully bizarre, borderline offensive person who populates the Scotsburn Dairy twitter account (@ScotsburnDairy, please smash follow with the quickness).

But surely there are other places to cut costs, because the belly laughs that this totally bonkers twitter feed affords us are priceless.

Have a scroll through my top 11 Scotsburn tweets and promptly give this person a raise.

Hey HOUSEWIVES!

Housewives be fat.

Aunts and uncles just don’t get the appreciation they deserve.

Bubba.

UM.

UM?

If you begin to want to vacuum or sweep.

<3

Let's get this hashtag poppin, everyone: #NoTrouble4That

Ow, I bet they hurt their arm with this stretch.

The best for last. The tweet that started it all. A love affair that only grows more passionate by the day.

Tags: , , ,

Survey Asks

Halifax police are keeping a close eye on Auntie’s Health and Wellness. So where are you buying your weed these days?

  • Legally, via Health Canada
  • Online, like everything else I buy
  • Steal it from police evidence lockers
  • My boy, Mark
  • In-kind donations

View Results

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 31
January 5, 2017

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2017 Coast Publishing Ltd.