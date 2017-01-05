click to enlarge Meghan Tansey Whitton

A tasty Tin Pan cone

This winter, beloved frite-slinging food truckis getting a permanent address—no generators required—and opening up shop in Scotia Square Mall’s ever-expanding food court.

“This past fall we started looking at a couple of bricks-and mortar-places, and it snowballed from there. We saw places all over,” says Karl Warme who will run the new Tin Pan restaurant with his wife, Jill Warme, adding that moving indoors has been a longtime goal for them. “Our background is in restaurants—Jill and I met working at Splendido in Toronto.”

Settling into the currently under-renovations Barrington-side of the court, the stationary restaurant will look a lot like the mobile one—featuring a facade of the truck—and will continue dishing out favourites like its mayo-topped Dutch frites and steak frites. “We’ll also be able to do some things we weren’t able to do on the truck, like a daily special like a taco Tuesday or fish Friday,” says Warme.

As for the truck, he says that opening a sister location doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll be off the roads but for now, it’s a strong “We’ll see.” The new, indoor Alley is currently under construction, and aims to be open for mid-February.