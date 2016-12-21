Morris East scores a hat trick

click to enlarge Meghan Tansey Whitton

Having something to look forward to is always a good thing, especially in the bluesy winter months, but it might be a little early to start the countdown for this one. Morris East recently announced that it would be making its duo (5212 Morris Street and 620 Nine Mile Drive) a trio. Owner Jennie Dobbs says the newest addition to the pizza-loving family won’t make its debut until spring 2018, though, as its home will be on the main floor of Quinpool development The Keep (6009 Quinpool Road).

“We’re really excited to be on Quinpool Road, it has such a great collection of local, indie businesses,” she says. “Every neighbourhood has different needs. Bedford can be quite family-oriented and downtown is great for two people to dine, but it’s not really big enough for big groups and families. I think Quinpool will be able to accommodate some of the younger families in the area.” Plus there’ll be a wine bar in the mix. With neighbours Freeman’s and Bramoso, maybe Quinpool could be the new pizza corner?