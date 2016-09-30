Cafe Karachi closes

click to enlarge Lenny Mullins

One of Karachi's standouts, nihiri, is one of Pakistan's national dishes (and a breakfast fave!)

Fairview residents scored big time last week with the opening of The Anchor (3625 Dutch Village Road), a restaurant, bar and live music venue with chef live, AKA Richard Julien—formerly of Dartmouth’s Eats! Urban Lunch Counter—at the helm. But with one exciting new door opening in the neighbourhood, another one is closing, unfortunately. Today marks the end of homey hole-in-the-wall Cafe Karachi (16 Titus Street). After balancing two jobs and travelling back and forth to Pakistan, Muhammad Aslam—a chemical engineer as well as the restaurant’s owner—reluctantly made the choice to close his three-year-old source of fragrant Pakistani and northern Indian dishes, and home of the hilariously named Lazy Brunch. This also means Karachi’s satellite location at the Dalhousie SUB has signed off from feeding students with good taste. Since the restaurant’s closure isn’t for lack of success, Aslam hopes to be able to sell Karachi and all of its recipes to a new owner and new location. "I’ve loved talking to people, getting to know people,” he says. “Halifax needs a variety of food. It’s still in its infancy getting international food, and that’s part of what makes a city vibrant.”