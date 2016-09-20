While you can still get the classic choices that fueled your childhood – from a Big Mac® to a Quarter Pounder with Cheese® –select restaurants across the Halifax region have introduced the Create Your Taste burger concept that lets you BYOB (build your own burger) on a touch-screen digital kiosk like never before.
With Create Your Taste, the power of the patty is in your hand (not literally), with a choice of 30 mouthwatering ingredients to personalize your burger. The world is yours for the tasting with a choice of five types of cheeses (crumbled blue cheese anyone?), and nine savoury sauces from Smokey BBQ, Chipotle or Garlic Aioli, and Sriracha Sauce. The customization continues with 12 toppings like guacamole, caramelized or crispy onions, sliced jalapenos and grilled mushrooms. To please your palette even more, you can pick from a Sesame Seed Brioche-Style Bun, Artisan Style Bakery Roll or even lettuce wrap for those craving your greens!
But the new dining experience doesn’t end with Create Your Taste. McDonald’s has further upped its food game with a bakery menu filled with mini pastries, croissants and danishes baked fresh daily. Plus, new employee roles (such as Guest Experience Leaders and Servers) are dedicated to improving the guest experience by bringing your order directly to your seat. So, those looking for a first job or a new gig should look to McDonald’s as it begins to hire 10 to 15 additional jobs per restaurant.
While change isn’t always good, this is certainly a change worth lovin’. Believe it or not, McDonald’s has been around for almost 50 years, and the company has evolved to meet generational needs with a more customizable and personalized dining experience, and ingredients sustainably sourced from Canadians farmers.
Hungry yet? The time is now to check-out what McDonald’s is calling its restaurant experience of the future – find the closest location here. From now until September 22, head to select restaurants to receive 50% off a Create Your Taste Burger. Be sure to share what you think, and snap a pic of your BYOB creation using the Hashtag: #CreateYourTasteCA!
This is a paid sponsored content post. This content was not produced by The Coast's editorial department.
