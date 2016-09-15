The return of North Mountain Pie

click to enlarge Kelly Clark

Reach for the meat pies

A phoenix is rising. Or that might just be the crust. North Mountain Pie is returning to the Seaport Farmers’ Market (1209 Marginal Road) this Thursday, September 15. The savoury pie maker, originally launched by Getaway Farms, closed after three months of serving up meat pies. That’s when Jared Mosher swooped in.

“I’m the owner, CEO, whatever you want to call it,” he laughs. “CEO seems a little too ostentatious at this point.” Mosher, a former banker, is a self-described foodie. He says he’s visited every Canadian restaurant that’s “worth eating at.” And when he saw North Mountain Pie had closed, he seized the opportunity. “I get bored pretty easily with normal day-to-day stuff, so I like to have something that’s really in your face,” he says. Mosher bought the company, its farmers’ market location and its recipes, and recruited his wife as a co-owner and his dad as a business consultant. He also hired chef Peter Boudreau as a part-time consultant to tweak and update the recipes. Mosher’s team will make their fillings in the Getaway Farms’ Butcher Shop at the Hydrostone and will assemble and cook the pies on the spot at the market.

Looking ahead, Mosher will sell exclusive pie flavours through Unfiltered Brewing’s Charm School. He wants a solid foothold in the community before making the pies available across Nova Scotia. It’s a lot to do, but Mosher thinks he’s got a solid start with a hot product. “[With] meat pies, it’s pretty easy to get excited,” he says.