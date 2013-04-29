SaltBox
Monday, April 29, 2013

Closings Pogue Fado says so long

A decade of foot stomping and beer drinking later, Barrington's Irish bar says Slainte

Posted By on Mon, Apr 29, 2013 at 10:10 PM

click to enlarge All signs point to closed
  • All signs point to closed

Weekends on Barrington Street just got a whole lot quieter. After over 10 years of offering a venue for rowdy nightlife, live music and quality pub grub, the Pogue Fado announced today via Facebook that it'd be closing its doors permanently, effective immediately. This is a pretty shocking blow to the bar scene, mourned loud and clear across social media tonight.

"After a decade of business, today we bid you farewell. A long and careful evaluation of our position indicates to us, like it has to others in our industry, that moving forward given the current business environment downtown simply doesn't make sense," said the post from the pub's owners this evening. "As owners, we are happy and proud of Pogue Fado Irish Public House and of all those among you who have made it possible. We are grateful for the past ten years and all it has given us; you have our heartfelt thanks."

Tonight we're drinking to the memory of the Pogue, it's long lineups, very Irish stamina and its long (and seemingly popular) run as a lively fixture on Barrington Street.

