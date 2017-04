Damage control budget has something for everyone

click to enlarge THE COAST

Nova Scotia Finance minister Randy Delorey delivering this year's budget.

has

click to enlarge THE COAST

Progressive Conservative leader Jamie Baillie on Thursday at Province House.

leader

click to enlarge THE COAST

Gary Burrill, leader of the provincial NDP, speaking about the new budget.

Kiddell

click to enlarge THE COAST

University students protesting outside the Legislature on Thursday.

———

Nova Scotia’s Liberals are presenting the province’s finances in the best possible light.On Thursday, the government released thebalancedbudget for 2017-18, which is showing a net surplus ofChanges in spending programs and tax reductions were highlighted yesterday during the announcement by finance minister Randy Delorey, however, opposition critics say the Liberals are just making up for funding that should have been done years earlier.Two surpluses in a rowthe leader of the official opposition, Progressive Conservative MLA, thinking the Liberals are spending budget savings “on their own re-election and not on the things Nova Scotians need.”All the new spending programs are dependent on an election that everyone is expecting to be called within the new few days.The Liberals will be keen to use this “good news” budget on the campaign trail, but the financial plan is not yet set in stone. Stephen McNeil's government could still make changes if re-elected, and there's no guarantee a Progressive Conservatives or NDP government would use anything presented this week in their own first budgets.The government announced an increase in the Basic Personal Amount from. Basically, anyone with an income of less thanwill not be taxed on a larger chunk of their money. It’s the first change to the BPA since 2011.Anyone making between $25,000 and $75,000 a year will get back an average ofin taxes.of the NDP, said the tax break was good for Nova Scotians but questioned the timing as suspicious.Burrill told reporters yesterday that the government has been saying for the last three years that it has no money, yet spent the last few months making millions in funding announcements and now has presented a budget full of new costs.While claiming Nova Scotia is broke, the province has nevertheless “put both hands on the tap and opened wide,” said Burrill.Canadian Federation of Students spokespersonsays the budget had “little spending and little vision for students.”Most money towards post-secondary education was aimed at community college students, within post-secondary infrastructure going towards projects at NSCC, andin funding towards apprenticeship tuition coverage for technical training.The government plans to addin funding to collaborative care centres across the province andmore for home-care services. Finance minister Randy Delorey said investing in primary care services can give Nova Scotians the care they need and keep them out of emergency rooms.Baillie says the budget’scommitment to recruiting just 20 new doctors is “tinkering when there’s a crisis in family doctors.” Half of that money is for ten new spots in the family medicine residency program at Dalhousie, which has a 75 percent retention rate. Earlier this week, the CEO of Doctors Nova Scotia told the legislature there werein the province.The additionalfor food and recreation budgets in long-term care facilities is still less than thethat was cut last year.Announced before the budget was aincrease in funding for the Nova Scotia film industry, bringing the total government investment up toThefor mining and quarrying industries was finally granted, a promise that was made back in 2014.An additionalwill be spent to bring breakfast programming to all schools.Nova Scotia will puttowards mental health initiatives, including a streamlined approach for care and community mental health services in Cape Breton.Autism Nova Scotia is getting an additionalin funding to support families of children with autism.The Yarmouth ferry will get anotherthis year.You can read the full budget documents here